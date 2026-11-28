MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Urinform, the“South” Military Group reported this on Telegram.

“In the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the permanent base of the 'Rubicon' unit, part of the Russian Army's test centre for advanced unmanned technologies,” the statement reads.

According to available intelligence, a training base for enemy pilots, personnel quarters and drone storage facilities were destroyed.

It has also been confirmed that members of the unit's command staff were killed.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the Russian invaders' losses may amount to over 30 killed and around 70 wounded.

According to the“South” Operational Command, eyewitness reports indicate that ammunition detonated repeatedly in the vicinity of the target following the strike. A significant number of Russian servicemen were taken to a local hospital. The bodies of those killed were, according to available information, transported to Mariupol.

The operation was planned by the Coordination Centre for the Deployment of Strike Unmanned Aerial Vehicles at the Joint Fire Support Centre of the“South” military group.

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The Harpy Group, the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, the SSU's“Alpha” Special Operations Centre, the 422nd Separate Luftwaffe Unmanned Systems Regiment and the 427th Separate“Rarog” Unmanned Systems Brigade were involved in carrying out the mission.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 22 November and during the night of 23 November, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a gathering of personnel from the Russian“Rubicon” unit in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Illustrative photo: com/MyroslavBiletskyi