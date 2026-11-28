News Update! (28-11-2026)
Qatar Chamber signs agreement to host 2027 World Halal Summit and Halal Expo in Doha.
Al Arabi, Al Rayyan steel themselves for crucial Gulf Handball clashes Sunday.
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