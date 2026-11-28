MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued stringent examination guidelines for candidates appearing in the Sub-Inspector (Home Department) written examination scheduled for November 29, making biometric authentication and facial recognition mandatory at all examination centres.

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According to the instructions issued by the Board, candidates must report to their respective examination centres at least two hours before the gate closing time to complete biometric verification, facial recognition, security checks and frisking.

The Board has made it clear that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a biometric authentication hologram affixed to their admit card.

The examination will be conducted under strict security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, biometric authentication and facial recognition systems at examination centres.

As part of the security measures, JKSSB has prohibited candidates from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, cameras, calculators, electronic pens, storage devices and other electronic or communication gadgets inside the examination premises.

The Board has warned that possession of any prohibited item, irrespective of whether it is used during the examination, will be treated as an unfair means (UFM) case and may result in cancellation of candidature and further action under the rules.

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Candidates have also been barred from carrying books, handwritten notes, wallets, handbags, jewellery, food items and other materials that could potentially be used for unfair practices.

The instructions further warn against impersonation, receiving or providing assistance, exchanging examination materials, changing allotted seats, leaving the examination hall without permission and disobeying invigilators. Such violations could lead to disqualification and debarment from future examinations.

The Board has also specified that candidates wearing footwear with thick soles or garments having large metallic buttons or concealed pockets will not be permitted inside examination centres.

Candidates have been directed to carry a printed copy of their valid admit card, self-declaration, original identity proof and two recent colour photographs, not older than six months.

Only a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser of up to 50 ml, a simple black or blue ballpoint pen, admit card, photographs and original valid identity proof will be permitted inside the examination premises.

JKSSB has emphasised that candidates must download and bring both pages of their admit cards, containing candidate and examination centre details as well as important instructions. Scanned copies and photocopies of admit cards will not be accepted.

The original printed admit card will be collected by examination authorities after the test, and candidates have been advised to retain a separate copy for future reference.

The Board has also prohibited entry after the prescribed gate closing time and said no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the test.

Candidates whose photographs on their admit cards do not match their current appearance have been asked to contact the JKSSB Central Office in Jammu or Srinagar, or send an email to [email protected], before the examination day.

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The Board clarified that no requests regarding photograph discrepancies will be entertained at examination centres on the day of the examination.

JKSSB has advised candidates to visit their respective examination centres a day in advance, carefully read the instructions accompanying their admit cards and regularly check the Board's official website for any updates.

It has also cautioned candidates against sharing their login credentials with anyone and urged them to strictly adhere to all examination guidelines.