MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that no power in the world could stop Jammu and Kashmir from becoming a developed part of India, defending the abrogation of Article 370 and claiming that the constitutional change had weakened terrorism and separatism while accelerating development in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invoking a Kashmiri proverb,“Patim mashraav, bronth kun nazar thaav” (forget the past and look towards the future), Singh called for a forward-looking approach towards Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region should focus on peace, progress and prosperity rather than remain confined to its troubled past.

“There is a Kashmiri saying... 'Patim mashraav, bronth kun nazar thaav'. It means, forget the past and look towards the future. The outlook of Jammu and Kashmir must be forward-looking. We must move ahead and focus on the future,” he said.

Singh was addressing a BJP public rally at Parade Ground in Jammu after leading the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy) padyatra.

Linking his vision for the region with the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Defence Minister said the decision had removed longstanding impediments to people's rights and development.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, no power in the world can stop Jammu and Kashmir from becoming a developed state of India,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the abrogation as a historic decision and fulfilment of a longstanding BJP commitment, Singh recalled the contributions of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and the Dogra leadership towards Jammu and Kashmir's integration with India.

He invoked Mukherjee's slogan of“one country, one constitution and one symbol”, saying the BJP had consistently opposed Article 370 and had promised to revoke it once it secured a clear majority in Parliament.

“And you have seen it for yourselves. We did what we had promised. There is no difference between our words and our actions,” he said.

Blaming the Congress for what he described as historical mistakes, Singh said the party had taken several wrong decisions after Independence, including the introduction of Article 370.

He alleged that the provision had kept Jammu and Kashmir behind other parts of the country by denying its residents rights and entitlements available to citizens elsewhere. He also blamed it for encouraging terrorism and separatism.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach towards Kashmir, Singh said the principles of Insaniyat (humanity), Jamhooriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat should guide the region's future.

“For several decades in Kashmir, humanity continued to suffer defeat at the hands of terrorism. We had resolved that we would not rest until terrorism was wiped out,” he said.

Read Also J&K's Accession Was Commitment to India's Soul, Spirit: Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Leads BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao' Foot March in Jammu

Claiming that the government had achieved considerable success in tackling terrorism, Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 had gradually weakened terrorism, separatism and separatist forces in the region.

To highlight what he described as the discriminatory nature of the earlier constitutional arrangement, Singh referred to an account in the book 'Kashmir Under 370: A Personal History' by former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Mahendra Sahrawal.

According to the account cited by him, the President of India was once reportedly told that he was a non-state subject when he sought registration of a piece of land in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Just imagine! A person occupying the highest constitutional office in the country, who is also the Supreme Commander of the three armed forces, was told that even the President of India was a non-state subject in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, clarifying that he was referring to the account in the book.

The Defence Minister also recalled instances in which IAS and IPS officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly asked whether they were“going to India” when they were due for transfer, claiming that such practices conveyed an impression that the region was separate from the rest of the country.

Highlighting the Centre's development initiatives, Singh referred to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, including AIIMS facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, saying residents no longer needed to travel to Delhi for treatment of several major ailments.

He also cited tourism figures to underline the region's economic progress, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 4.76 crore tourist visits between 2017 and 2020, compared with 7.85 crore during 2023-25.

He said the increase in tourist arrivals was benefiting local traders, shopkeepers and businesses, as visitors spent money on local products and services, generating economic activity across the region.

“This is the transformation Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed following the abrogation of Article 370,” he said, adding that the Union Territory was setting new records in development.

A sizeable number of BJP leaders and supporters from Kashmir attended the rally, although the gathering was largely dominated by people from the Jammu region, including a significant presence of women.

Attacks Congress Over Vote Theft Allegations

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it and its allies of attempting to undermine democratic institutions, manufacture political unrest and question the electoral process out of frustration over repeated election defeats.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, the Defence Minister challenged the Congress to produce evidence to substantiate its claims.

“Give me at least one proof. Where has the vote been stolen?” he asked.

He accused the Congress of blaming electronic voting machines and targeting the Chief Election Commissioner instead of introspecting on its repeated electoral defeats.

Singh pointed out that the Election Commissioners in office when the BJP-led government first came to power in 2014 had been appointed during the Congress regime.

“They were not appointed by the BJP government,” he said.

The Defence Minister said a healthy democracy required respect for the people's mandate and democratic institutions, adding that Modi had become Prime Minister through the people's mandate and only the people of India could take that mandate away.

“We engage in politics to build the nation. We do not enter politics merely to capture power. This is the fundamental difference between our party and other political parties,” he said.

Referring to a Congress-organised gathering in Hyderabad, Singh criticised slogans raised against the Prime Minister, including“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (vote thief, leave the throne).

He alleged that the Congress and its allies were attempting to create anarchy and destabilise an elected government through political agitation.

Says Rahul Gandhi Treats PM Post as Birthright

Taking a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Singh accused the Congress leader of treating the Prime Minister's post as his birthright and being unwilling to accept anyone else in the position.

“There is nothing wrong with aspiring for a position in politics. However, considering a position, particularly the country's highest office, one's birthright is certainly wrong,” he said.

Singh claimed that Gandhi had told his friends before and after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that his time would come in 2024.

“But 2024 has come and gone and Narendra Modi is still the Prime Minister of India,” he said.

The Defence Minister alleged that after voters rejected Gandhi's political ambitions, he adopted the approach that“if I cannot have it, no one else should”, accusing him of attempting to create a crisis for democracy.

He also questioned Gandhi's parliamentary attendance and participation in debates, saying the Leader of Opposition should use Parliament to raise issues concerning the public rather than focus on building what he described as a false narrative against Modi.

Singh further accused Gandhi of making misleading statements on national security, referring to his remarks about Chinese troops allegedly thrashing Indian soldiers.

He also criticised the Congress leader over his comments on Hindu identity and the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Opposing the government and opposing India are two entirely different things,” Singh said.

Invokes Emergency, Accuses Congress of Remote-Controlled Government

The Defence Minister also targeted the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, accusing the party of undermining democratic institutions during its rule.

He said comparisons between government action against corruption and the Emergency were misplaced, arguing that the period involved widespread restrictions on democratic freedoms.

Singh recalled that he had spent 18 months in jail during the Emergency when he was around 24 years old, including several months in solitary confinement.

“My mother died while I was incarcerated but the then Congress government did not grant me parole,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of running governments through“remote control” during the UPA regime, alleging that the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi wielded considerable influence over government decisions.

Referring to a book by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, Singh claimed that important Cabinet files were sent to Sonia Gandhi for approval.

He also recalled the 2013 ordinance brought by the Manmohan Singh government, which Rahul Gandhi had publicly described as“nonsense”, saying the decision was subsequently changed.

“Congress governments might have been run through remote control, but no power can run a BJP government that way,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of pursuing negative politics and attempting to replace democracy with“mobocracy”, Singh asserted that the party's political future was bleak.

He said the Modi government would continue to pursue development and would not allow the country's progress to be halted.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha welcomed Singh at Jammu Airport. The Defence Minister was in Jammu to lead the BJP padyatra and address the public rally.