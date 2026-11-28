MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Four members of a family were killed and an 11-year-old girl injured after their SUV plunged into a gorge in the Gohallan area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday evening.

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Officials said all five occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured in the accident and shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri, where four of them succumbed to their injuries. The injured minor girl was later referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for further treatment.

The family was reportedly returning from a wedding in a nearby village when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Syed Shafeeq Shah (26), his wife Rashida Bano (25), his sister Dilnaz Fatima (17) and their cousin Shahida Fatima (27).

The injured girl was identified as Manaz Fatima (11).

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives.

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“Anguished by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Uri, Baramulla. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured,” the Lieutenant Governor said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to extend all necessary assistance to the affected families and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured minor girl from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Authorities have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further necessary action.