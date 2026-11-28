MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Srinagar recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature for the fifth consecutive day, with the mercury settling at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Friday night, meteorological officials said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temperature marked a further dip from Wednesday night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, as cold conditions continued across the Kashmir Valley.

Several parts of the Valley were also shrouded in fog.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir, registering a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while the ski resort of Gulmarg registered 0.5 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather across the Valley until the end of November, with night temperatures likely to drop further.

Read Also Cold Wave Tightens Grip on Kashmir, Srinagar Shivers at -2.4°C J&K Set For Fresh Wet Spell After Dec 3

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the region from December 4, bringing light rain in the plains and light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches between December 4 and 6. Similar weather is likely to continue on December 7 and 8, with thunderstorms and gusty winds possible at some places.

The department has advised travellers and transporters to remain cautious, warning that snowfall over higher reaches and major mountain passes could disrupt traffic movement during the forecast period