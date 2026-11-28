MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A bill listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha provides for the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies in the territory under Pakistan's occupation, once the area ceases to be occupied.

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Section 3(4) of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, states that the Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for the Assembly constituencies in the area when it“ceases to be so occupied”.

The provision is conditional and uses the phrase“falling under the occupation of Pakistan”, without referring to the territory as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Unlike the proposed arrangement for the rest of Jammu and Kashmir, where a separate Delimitation Commission would be constituted under the chairmanship of a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, the bill assigns the responsibility for this area directly to the Election Commission.

The clause is specifically limited to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies and makes no mention of Lok Sabha seats in the territory. It also does not specify whether the 24 Assembly seats reserved for the area would be affected or whether the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats would apply to them.

Separately, the government will introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, seeking amendments to laws governing Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry to align them with the proposed 132nd Constitutional Amendment.

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The constitutional amendment seeks to implement women's reservation following fresh delimitation, with a proposed 50 per cent increase in the strength of legislative assemblies.

The three Union Territories are the only ones with legislative assemblies.

The two bills were earlier introduced in April alongside the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to operationalise women's reservation from 2029.

However, after the Constitution amendment bill failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha due to a lack of numbers, the other two bills could not be taken up for voting.

The government will now withdraw the pending bills and introduce fresh versions on Monday alongside the new constitutional amendment bill.