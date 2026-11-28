MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, confirmed the United States Geological Survey (USGS_. No immediate reports of casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Several images have emerged across social media.

Earthquake hits Manhattan Beach, California

According to the USGS, the earthquake was initially estimated to be of magnitude 5.2 before being revised to 4.7. The epicenter is estimated to be located near the beach, about 4 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, approximately 16.6 miles west-northwest of Long Beach, at a depth of 8 miles.

The Orange County Register reported that the earthquake struck at approximately 9:30 am (local time) on Saturday.

Many people took to social media and shared that they felt the tremor. Some of them also captured the moments as objects fell to the ground and residents experienced the ground shaking.

In one of them, massive flames and black smoke have been seen emerging from the nearby Chevron's El Segundo oil refinery after the tremor.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, several personnel from 106 neighbourhood fire stations have been deployed to examine infrastructure.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported after the earthquake, the department told, reported AP.

“Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, LAFD Earthquake Mode will be complete,” the agency said in an alert.

Aftershock warning

Meanwhile, the City of Manhattan Beach have urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which typically may take place minutes, hours or even days after an earthquake.

No tsunami alert has been reported by AP for now.

How strong was the earthquake?

According to Bloomberg, An earthquake of magnitude 5 on the Richter scale is capable of causing damage, especially to varying degrees, to poorly designed buildings. However, a magnitude 6 earthquake can destroy it. A magnitude 7 quake is said to be capable of damaging well-designed structures. It may also cause collapse of less resilient buildings.