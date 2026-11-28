MENAFN - Gulf Times) Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Jodar sent Spain through to a second consecutive Davis Cup final with convincing victories against Great Britain in Bologna on Saturday.

Making his first appearance of the week, Alcaraz eased past Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery 6-2, 6-1 to extend his current winning streak to 15 matches.

Earlier at the BolognaFiere Arena, Jodar put the Spaniards in front with a 6-2, 7-5 victory against 31-year-old Brit Cameron Norrie.

The two wins were enough to secure Spain a final showdown with defending champions Italy on Sunday, in what will be a rematch of last year's title decider.

"It's going to be a massive day that I'm going to really enjoy my time on court," said Alcaraz.

"It's a privilege for me. I'm just really happy and really proud of giving that point to Spain, to qualify Spain for the finals. It is the second straight final for Spain. It's going to be my first Davis Cup final. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win.

This is the fourth time this century that Spain have reached back-to-back Davis Cup finals.

A win on Sunday would be the perfect farewell for team captain David Ferrer, who is leading Spain for the last time before Marc Lopez takes over as captain starting 2027.

"We'll try to give him the Davis Cup," said Jodar.

Alcaraz, who is carrying over a right knee issue and a left thigh problem from his run to the ATP Finals title in Turin last week, was rested for the quarter-final tie against Austria on Thursday.

Norrie goes down fighting

The world No.3 hadn't played for Spain in the Davis Cup since the 2024 quarter-finals but made his return in impressive fashion, needing just one hour and 12 minutes to dismiss Fery and ease any worries about his physical problems.

In the first meeting between them, Alcaraz broke Fery five times and dropped just three points behind his first serve to improve his career singles record in the Davis Cup to 6-1.

In the opening singles of the tie, Jodar was in full control of the match but had a brief blip while serving for a 5-3 advantage in the second set.

Norrie dug deep to level for 4-4, claiming his sole break of the contest, but Jodar applied more and more pressure on the British lefty's serve, and regained his lead to close out the victory in 92 minutes.

"I knew that Cam was going to fight until the end. That's his spirit and his personality," said Jodar, who converted just four of the 14 break point opportunities he created on Norrie's serve.

It was Jodar's second victory of the week, having secured the winning point for Spain against Austria in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard made history earlier this month when he became the fastest player to break into the world's top 10 after making his tour-level debut.

With just 287 days between making his tour-level debut at the Australian Open in January and cracking the top 10 on November 2nd, Jodar smashed a record previously set by Gustavo Kuerten back in 1997.

Alcaraz Jodar Davis Cup