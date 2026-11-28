MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari off-road legend Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah secured his sixth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge title after winning the 35th edition of the rally, the final round of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Partnered by Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin in a Dacia Sandrider, al-Attiyah completed the rally in 12hr 53min 05sec to claim his third consecutive victory in Abu Dhabi.

The victory took al-Attiyah's overall tally to six titles, having previously triumphed in 2008, 2016, 2021, 2024 and 2025. He is now just one title behind Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel, who holds the record for most Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victories.

French duo Sebastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger, also driving a Dacia Sandrider, finished second in 12hr 55min 49sec, while American pair Seth Quintero and Andrew Short secured third place in a Toyota DKR GR Hilux with a time of 13hr 00min 07sec.

Despite finishing third, Quintero and Short collected enough points to secure their maiden FIA World Rally-Raid Championship Drivers' and Navigators' titles respectively.

Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge World Rally-Raid Championship W2RC