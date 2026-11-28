MENAFN - Gulf Times) Columbus Crew, with an injury-time goal from Santiago Rodriguez, beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 1-0 to knock the defending champions out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Friday.

Rodriguez's goal in the second minute of stoppage time gave Columbus a 2-0 triumph in the best-of-three first-round series, after their stunning 3-0 victory in game one in Florida.

Defending the MLS Cup was the last chance the ambitious franchise co-owned by David Beckham had to salvage its season after falling in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and in the group stage of the Leagues Cup.

The only trophy that made it into Miami's cabinet this year was the Campeones Cup, the annual matchup between the champions of MLS and the Mexican league.

For Argentine superstar Messi, MLS's top scorer in the regular season and the favorite to win an unprecedented third straight Most Valuable Player award, it was a second first-round exit in the three MLS Cup playoffs he has contested.

In 2024 Miami stumbled against Atlanta United before earning their first MLS Cup crown last year.

The star-studded side featuring Luis Suarez, Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul as well as Messi, had chances to score on a cold, rainy night in Ohio.

German Berterame had a golden opportunity six minutes from full time, but his header from point-blank range went over the crossbar.

'That's football'

"For me, the defeat is totally unfair because I think the team rose to the occasion, we deserved to win it throughout the whole match," said Miami coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez. "The clearest chances were ours, but that's football.

"The opponents defended well, too. Even though Leo didn't have a shot on target, we created a lot of chances."

The match appeared headed for a penalty shootout with injury time ticking away. But Inter's defense allowed Rodriguez to bring down a cross in the box from Moroccan Anass Zaroury and blast it past Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Miami's early exit extends the champion's curse in MLS. No team has retained the title since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2012.

Gonzalez shook up his starting lineup, leaving Suarez on the bench in favor of young Brazilian Riquelme Fillipi in a change that gave Miami's attack a spark in the first half.

But Messi made an uncharacteristic error in the box after a pinpoint pass from Berterame and Columbus keeper Patrick Schulte came up with a series of saves.

Columbus came close to scoring in the 65th when St. Clair saved a header from Gonzalo Tapia and Miami's Micael blocked the quick follow-up from Brais Mendez.

Gonzalez inserted Suarez with 15 minutes remaining, but Miami still couldn't capitalize on their chances. A Casemiro header was disallowed for offside and Berterame missed a header.

In the day's only other contest, Emmanuel Sabbi's 58th-minute goal lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake for a 2-0 sweep of their first-round series.

Columbus Crew Santiago Rodriguez Lionel Messi MLS Cup