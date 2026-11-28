MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lueur De Faust (AF AlBahar) returned to winning ways on her second outing of the season, claiming victory in the Lekhraib Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse on Saturday.

Competing in the 2,100m Purebred Arabian Handicap (Class 2), the five-year-old bay mare produced a strong finish to secure the win for owner Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari.

Ridden by PC Boudot, she delivered another success for trainer Hamad al-Jehani, who completed a double on the card.

Having finished third in the Qetaifan Cup, a Purebred Arabian Conditions Class 2 race on November 5, Lueur De Faust showed improved form to return to the winner's enclosure.

Breaking sharply from stall 2, she initially took the lead before Boudot settled her behind the front-runners. AJS Falak (AF AlBahar) set the early pace, followed by Samsa Al Shahania (Assy) and Medan (Assy), with the field maintaining its positions through much of the race.

Approaching the home turn, Boudot asked Lueur De Faust to quicken, and the mare responded decisively, sweeping past the leaders to take command. Despite making her move relatively early, she maintained a strong gallop in the closing stages and held off her challengers to secure a convincing victory.

Earlier on the card, Al-Jehani also celebrated success with Serengeti Sunset, who won the Thoroughbred Handicap for three-year-olds and older, completing the trainer's double.

Samsa Al Shahania attempted to keep pace with the winner in the closing stages but was unable to make any significant inroads into Lueur De Faust's advantage. The Al Shahania Stud-owned filly, trained by Rudy Nerbonne and ridden by Lukas Delozier, nevertheless finished comfortably clear of the rest of the field to claim second place.

A further three lengths behind, Al Shaqab Racing's Shabbab (Manark) came through to finish third under Jefferson Smith. Trained by Elvis Guerra, Shabbab had been towards the rear of the field for much of the race but produced a strong late run to secure a place on the podium.

RESULTS

17th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Lekhraib Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Lekhraib Cup, Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-105

Lueur De Faust, Hamad al-Jehani, PC Boudot

2 - Local Purebred Arabian Conditions

Aneed Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85

Deira Storm, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Patrick Cosgrave

4 - Thoroughbred Fillies & Mares Handicap 65-85

Its All Peachy, M.H.K al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

5 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-55

Al Yateema, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75

Serengeti Sunset, Hamad Al-Jehani, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi

7 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden

Okaz, Elvis Guerra, Faleh Bughenaim

8 - Thoroughbred Maiden

Cluain Peata, Dr Fahad Salman al-Hajri, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

Lueur De Faust Lekhraib Cup Al Uqda Racecourse Purebred Arabian Handicap