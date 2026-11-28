MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Ali al-Attiyah claimed the 150cm Diamond Tour title on the final day of the seventh leg of the 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena on Saturday.

Al Attiyah produced a faultless jump-off, completing the course in 35.16 seconds aboard Midas to secure first place.

Sirine Cherif finished second in 38.42 seconds on Triple T Calamando, while Christine Vanderveen took third place in 70.42 seconds riding Ranz Ammen.

In the 120cm Bronze Tour individual category, Khalifa Abdullah al-Attiyah topped the competition on Elio in 52.12 seconds. Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi finished second on Queenie Z in 54.64 seconds, while Saif Mohammed al-Kaabi took third place on Van Dieli in 55.58 seconds.

In the team category, Doha Stars claimed first place with a combined time of 120.29 seconds. Al-Bida'a finished second in 124 seconds, while Al Shaqab Bronze took third place with 112.74 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mashael Mohammed al-Thani won the 90cm Future Riders class aboard Malaga in 50.34 seconds. Sultan Abdulaziz al-Sada finished second on Argileth Squid in 51.06 seconds, while Salman Faisal al-Marri took third place on Hendrix in 51.19 seconds.

Dressage competitions across the Silver and Gold categories also featured on the final day of the seventh leg.

Hamad Nasser al-Marri secured first and third places in the Silver Dressage round with scores of 71.105 and 68.563 points, while Michelle Grimes finished second with 70.667 points. In the junior category, al-Marri again claimed the top two positions with the same scores, while Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri took third place with 64.063 points.

In the Gold Round, Sheikha Maryam Hamad al-Thani topped the standings with 74.275 points, followed by Maryam Ahmed al-Buainain with 73.242 points and Jassim al-Jaham al-Kuwari with 71.475 points.

The team dressage competition saw Triple E take first place with 144.942 points. Ajwad finished second with 139.559 points, while Doha Harmony secured third place with 132.272 points.

Hamad Ali al-Attiyah Diamond Tour Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation