Shawne A. Bryan, executive pastry chef at Loews Coral Gables Hotel

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board is adding a taste of the island's culinary excellence to the 2026 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards and Fundraiser, serving as the event's official dessert sponsor and spotlighting acclaimed Anguillian executive pastry chef Shawne A. Bryan. The event will be held Dec. 6 at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in the Miami area.The partnership follows Anguilla's recognition as the Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination at the 2026 World Travel Awards and supports CMEx's work to develop the next generation of Caribbean tourism and media professionals.“Shawne's journey from Anguilla to leading kitchens overseas speaks to the talent and ambition our island nurtures,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board.“As we celebrate our recognition as the Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination, we are proud to showcase his artistry while supporting opportunities for young Caribbean people to build careers of their own.”Bryan, executive pastry chef at Loews Coral Gables Hotel, combines Caribbean influences with techniques developed throughout a career spanning restaurants and luxury resorts.He earned a bachelor's degree in baking and pastry arts from Johnson & Wales University and studied culinary arts at the State University of New York at Cobleskill. After college, he returned to Anguilla, launching his career as a baker and bakery owner before expanding his experience overseas.His career includes positions at Komodo and Zuma in Miami, as well as executive pastry chef roles at Albany in the Bahamas and Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.Bryan was a finalist on season 3 of Food Network's“Holiday Baking Championship” in 2016. In 2017, he returned for the show's“Runners-Up Redemption” special, winning alongside fellow season 3 finalist Cheryl Storms.For Bryan, pastry offers an opportunity to create meaningful connections. Reflecting on the emotional impact a single taste can have on a stranger, he said:“That, my friend, is a powerful tool I will never take for granted!”The CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser honors individuals whose contributions are helping shape the Caribbean's future. Proceeds will support educational programs, youth development initiatives and professional training for emerging Caribbean tourism and media leaders.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla Tourist Board brings sweet touch to 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 28, 2026, 19:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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