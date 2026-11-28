MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Litalee, a toddler bed brand from Baby & Kids Furniture Warehouse, today released findings from a national Canadian caregiver survey examining how moving a toddler from a crib to a bed affects parental sleep during the first four weeks following the transition. Conducted among 500 primary caregivers of children aged 18 to 48 months, the study found that Canadian parents lose an average of 8.9 hours of sleep during the first month after the crib-to-bed move, with 71 percent reporting reduced sleep overall and 26 percent losing more than 12 hours across the 28-day period.According to the survey data, nightly parental sleep disruption is sharpest immediately after the transition and diminishes steadily over subsequent weeks. Caregivers reported losing an average of 35 minutes of sleep per night during week one, 20 minutes per night during week two, 11 minutes per night during week three, and 6 minutes per night during week four.The findings also indicate varied adjustment timelines among young children transitioning out of a crib. Nearly half of surveyed parents-47 percent-reported that their child adjusted to the new bed within 14 days, whereas 20 percent stated that the adjustment period lasted longer than four weeks or remained ongoing at the time of survey completion.Behavioral sleep disruptions accounted for the most commonly reported challenges during the transition window. Among surveyed caregivers, 61 percent reported their child leaving the bed after lights-out at least once during the initial weeks, 44 percent experienced bedtime resistance, 42 percent reported increased night wakings, and 38 percent noted that a parent had to remain in the child's room at bedtime.Survey results further documented differences in cumulative parental sleep loss across child age brackets at the time of the transition. Caregivers of children aged 18 to 23 months reported an average loss of 12.1 hours over the first month, compared with 9.5 hours for children aged 24 to 29 months, 7.8 hours for children aged 30 to 35 months, and 6.0 hours for children aged 36 to 48 months. Litalee noted that these figures reflect descriptive observations among survey respondents rather than clinical proof that delaying the transition independently improves sleep outcomes."Every parent we talk to describes the move out of the crib as a rough few weeks," said Sidney Mishak, Founder and CEO at Litalee. "We wanted to put a number on it, so families can plan for those weeks instead of being surprised by them."The research was conducted online by independent market research firm QliqQliq between June 8 and June 29, 2026, among 500 adults residing in Canada who serve as primary caregivers to a child aged 18 to 48 months who transitioned from a crib to a bed four to twelve weeks prior to the interview. Administered in both English and French with demographic quotas by Canadian region and child age, the survey asked respondents to record nightly sleep changes in minutes for each of the first four weeks after the move. Cumulative sleep loss was calculated as the sum of reported nightly losses over 28 days, with any reported sleep gains recorded as zero.About LitaleeLitalee designs and manufactures padded toddler and twin beds built with an all-foam frame containing no wood or metal components and finished with a removable, machine-washable cover. Engineered for tool-free assembly in approximately five minutes, Litalee beds are available online at shoplitalee and displayed at the Baby & Kids Furniture Warehouse showroom located at 2673 Steeles Avenue West in Toronto, Ontario.Website: /Address: 2673 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto, ON M3J 2Z8

Sidney Mishak, Founder & CEO

Litalee

+1 416-288-9167

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Litalee Survey: Canadian Parents Lose 8.9 Hours of Sleep on Average in First Month After Toddler Crib-to-Bed Transition News Provided By Litalee November 28, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.