MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss voters are set to decide on four proposals this weekend, including a value-added tax (VAT) increase to help fund pension payments, and a loosening of restrictions on arms exports. Two popular initiatives also feature on the ballot: one on restricting noisy fireworks and another on a proposed taxation model to end the so-called“marriage penalty”. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss voters to decide on arms exports rules and VAT increase This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 10:00 7 minutes

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With the ongoing war in Ukraine, all eyes are on the referendum on easing restrictions on war materiel exports. Under current rules, Swiss war materiel exports are prohibited if the destination country is involved in an armed conflict or violates human rights. Exports are also prohibited if there is a risk that the materiel could be used against civilians or passed on unlawfully. In addition, purchasing countries are generally required to provide a non-re-export declaration, undertaking not to transfer the materiel to another country without Switzerland's consent.

Under a reform approved by parliament, war materiel could now be exported to designated partner states even when involved in armed conflicts, provided this is compatible with Switzerland's neutrality and its foreign and security policy interests. The Federal Council could also depart from the usual authorisation criteria in exceptional circumstances if this were necessary to safeguard Switzerland's interests. Furthermore, purchasing countries would no longer have to provide a non-re-export declaration in every case. Switzerland could still require one where foreign policy, neutrality or security considerations make it necessary.

>> Learn more about the referendum on easing restrictions on war materiel exports:

More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions

This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.

Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric