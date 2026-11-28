Deutsch de Hochfliegende Pläne – aber nicht gebaut Read more: Hochfliegende Pläne – aber nicht g Français fr Sérieux ou cocasses, ces grands projets de construction suisses sont restés au placard Original Read more: Sérieux ou cocasses, ces grands projets de construction suisses sont restés au pl Italiano it Seri o bizzarri, questi grandi progetti svizzeri sono rimasti nel cassetto Read more: Seri o bizzarri, questi grandi progetti svizzeri sono rimasti nel cas العربية ar أحلام سويسرية لم تتحقق: شق طريق إلى البحر وتشييد مدن مليونية Read more: أحلام سويسرية لم تتحقق: شق طريق إلى البحر وتشييد مدن مل

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Reaching the Mediterranean by boat or travelling up the Rigi on an“aerial railway”? Both of these projects were indeed considered, but for various reasons they never came to fruition. A book that has just been published in German looks back at 16 Swiss construction projects that met the same fate. This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 11:00 5 minutes Sabine Bitter, SRF

“Soon, a waterway of global significance will cross Switzerland: the Trans-Helvetic Canal.” With this headline, the Schweizer Illustrierte Zeitung promised in 1946 that Switzerland would open up to the world's oceans. In reality, the project mentioned by the newspaper merely revives an old story.

The plan dates back to the 17th century, says Swiss geographer Thomas Bachmann, co-author of the book Nicht gebaut (Unbuilt).“At the time, the Dutch royal family was seeking a route to the Mediterranean that was not already controlled by other maritime powers,” he explains.

The original Trans-Swiss Canal was intended to link the North Sea to the Mediterranean. The idea was to cross Switzerland from Basel to Geneva by connecting the Rhine, the Aare, Lake Neuchâtel, Lake Geneva and the Rhône. Thanks to funding from the Netherlands, France, Bern and Geneva, a section was built in canton VaudExternal link, but the rest of the project never came to fruition.

Aarau and the capital city project

The abandonment of the Trans-Helvetic Canal is one of 16 construction projects that failed while under construction, as featured in the book by Bachmann and his co-author, the photographer Marco Volken. The book is richly illustrated with technical sketches, drawings, photographs and reproductions of engravings and paintings.

The abandoned projects – large and small, and sometimes quite amusing – are placed within their broader historical context. They are described in very concrete terms, often with the aid of contemporary quotations. Among these is, in particular, the plan to make Aarau the capital of the Helvetic RepublicExternal link in 1798.

The town, which at the time had a population of just 2,500, had proved its worth as a venue for the Diet in the former Swiss Confederation. Elated at having been chosen as the political centre of the new Helvetic Republic, it set out to create a new district to house the government, parliamentarians and civil servants.

However, in the face of doubts raised by many parliamentarians, a majority decided, after only five months, to move the capital from Aarau to Lucerne, and then to Bern. In the end, only a small part of the new district was ever built. Today, two rows of houses still serve as a reminder of this project: the“civil servants' houses” in the Laurenzenvorstadt.

In Zug, the dream of a global metropolis

In the 1860s, the town of Zug could have become a world-renowned metropolis with a population of one million, known as St. Europ (Saint Europe). At any rate, that was the idea put forward in a plea whose author has still not been identified with certainty, Bachmann says.

“The text was published in 1865, at a time when major European cities were gaining in importance. In Switzerland, however, nobody was interested. The town named St. Europ remained on paper,” he says.

Through the air to the Rigi

At almost the same time, in 1859, another bold vision was put forward in Central Switzerland: an“aerial railway” that would carry mountaineers and spa-goers to the summit of the Rigi, a famous peak near Lucerne, in gondolas pulled along a metal rail by hydrogen-filled balloons.

Thomas Bachmann and Marco Volken, Nicht gebaut – Verflogene Träume, geplatzte Projekte (Unbuilt – Faded Dreams, Abandoned Projects.) Rotpunktverlag, 2026.

“Some of the travellers trudge labouriously up the mountain on foot, while others are carried on horseback – a veritable cruelty to animals; while still others entrust their indolent bodies to a litter carried by men – a veritable slave's labour,” writes the project's promoter, the architect Friedrich Albrecht.

The concept of an aerial railway devised by the architect worked on paper, but proved too difficult to implement. It was quickly abandoned. A few years later, another solution emerged: Europe's first rack railwayExternal link was inaugurated in 1871 on the line linking Vitznau to the Rigi.

Effective political opposition

The two authors also examine a number of better-known 20th-century projects. They recount the history of several schemes that failed in the face of political opposition.

Many of these abandoned projects concerned energy and transport: a dam in Urseren (Uri), the nuclear power stations at Kaiseraugst (Aargau) and Graben (Bern), a motorway through the Simmental (Bern), and the planned military parade ground in the marshy area near Rothenthurm (Schwyz).

Translated from French, sub-edited by ts

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