Français fr Genève teste la prescription de cocaïne pour les accros au crack Original Read more: Genève teste la prescription de cocaïne pour les accros au

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Geneva is launching a pilot project to offer controlled cocaine use for users of crack. Presented as a first of its kind globally, the scheme will start gradually in 2027 with a first cohort of ten to 20 volunteers. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva plans cocaine prescription trial for crack addicts This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 11:35 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“This helps us to get away from a certain hypocrisy,” said Pierre Maudet, Geneva's health minister, on Friday. And for the head of the cantonal health office, Panteleimon Giannakopoulos,“if we don't invest in innovation, we'll simply have to endure things collectively”.

The aim of the controlled prescription trial is to bring crack users back into care and reduce psychosocial risks. The cocaine will be inhaled using a specially fitted e-cigarette, and the cocaine provided by a Swiss pharmaceutical firm.

Daily inhalation sessions

Inhalation will take place under strict medical supervision at the Arve outpatient psychiatric addiction consultation service at the Geneva University Hospital (HUG); a booth equipped with a ventilation system is currently being installed for this.

Three sessions per person per day are planned, each consisting of two inhalations, 40 minutes apart.

More More Demographics Switzerland's alarming crack epidemic

This content was published on Mar 21, 2024 Since 2022, Switzerland has seen a flood of concentrated and cheap cocaine, part of which is being sold and consumed publicly as crack.

Read more: Switzerland's alarming crack epi