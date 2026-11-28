Deutsch de 510 Tonnen schweres Gebäude in Bern erfolgreich verschoben Original Read more: 510 Tonnen schweres Gebäude in Bern erfolgreich versc Русский ru В Берне передвинули здание весом 510 тонн Read more: В Берне передвинули здание весом 510

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A 510-tonne former fire station hall was successfully shifted to make way for a new building. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Bern cooperative moves 510-tonne building to new site This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 11:58 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The“Feuerwehr Viktoria” co-operative decided on this somewhat unusual operation in order to preserve the building, which dates from the 1950s. By relocating rather than demolishing, valuable structural elements and architectural heritage were preserved.

The building sector is one of the major sources of CO2 emissions, the cooperative wrote on its website. Its“crazy shift” project was thus not just a technical spectacle, but also intended to inspire other sustainable construction ideas.

For the move, the hall building of the former fire station complex was reinforced internally with a metal framework, stabilised and placed on platform trolleys. A specialist firm moved the building very slowly to its new location in the site's inner courtyard.

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