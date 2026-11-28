Bern Cooperative Moves 510-Tonne Building To New Site
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Deutsch
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510 Tonnen schweres Gebäude in Bern erfolgreich verschoben
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Read more: 510 Tonnen schweres Gebäude in Bern erfolgreich versc
Русский
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В Берне передвинули здание весом 510 тонн
Read more: В Берне передвинули здание весом 510
The“Feuerwehr Viktoria” co-operative decided on this somewhat unusual operation in order to preserve the building, which dates from the 1950s. By relocating rather than demolishing, valuable structural elements and architectural heritage were preserved.
The building sector is one of the major sources of CO2 emissions, the cooperative wrote on its website. Its“crazy shift” project was thus not just a technical spectacle, but also intended to inspire other sustainable construction ideas.
For the move, the hall building of the former fire station complex was reinforced internally with a metal framework, stabilised and placed on platform trolleys. A specialist firm moved the building very slowly to its new location in the site's inner courtyard.More More 'Swiss engineering at its best': the steepest cable car in the world
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