Italiano it Paesi dell'OSCE raggiungono un accordo sul preventivo 2027 Original Read more: Paesi dell'OSCE raggiungono un accordo sul preventivo Русский ru ОБСЕ согласовала бюджет на 2027 год Read more: ОБСЕ согласовала бюджет на 202

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss-chaired Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has defined a ceiling for 2027 spending of €123 million (CHF112.6 million). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: OSCE countries reach agreement on 2027 budget This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 12:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The agreement reached is already the second in a row under the Swiss chairmanship, the foreign ministry state in a press release on Friday. Prior to this, the OSCE had operated without an approved budget for five years running.

The decision ensures the continued implementation of the OSCE's mandate. It was the result of intensive consultations and, despite the tough political and security context, underlines members states' commitment to the OSCE, the foreign ministry added.

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