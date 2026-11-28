OSCE Countries Reach Agreement On 2027 Budget
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Italiano
it
Paesi dell'OSCE raggiungono un accordo sul preventivo 2027
Original
Read more: Paesi dell'OSCE raggiungono un accordo sul preventivo
Русский
ru
ОБСЕ согласовала бюджет на 2027 год
Read more: ОБСЕ согласовала бюджет на 202
The agreement reached is already the second in a row under the Swiss chairmanship, the foreign ministry state in a press release on Friday. Prior to this, the OSCE had operated without an approved budget for five years running.
The decision ensures the continued implementation of the OSCE's mandate. It was the result of intensive consultations and, despite the tough political and security context, underlines members states' commitment to the OSCE, the foreign ministry added.More More Foreign Affairs How is the OSCE actually faring?
This content was published on Sep 16, 2026 This is the third time Switzerland has held the chairmanship of the OSCE. It is not getting any easier.Read more: How is the OSCE actually fa
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