Deutsch de Ostschweizer Skigebiete starten mit viel Schnee in den Winter Original Read more: Ostschweizer Skigebiete starten mit viel Schnee in den W Русский ru В Восточной Швейцарии выпало необычно много снега Read more: В Восточной Швейцарии выпало необычно много

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In eastern Switzerland, ski resorts are delighted with the wintry conditions; snowfall levels are well above the long-term average for this time of year. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Plenty of early-season snow in eastern Swiss ski resorts This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 13:01 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Swiss ski resorts have not seen as much snow in late November for a long time – not since 1987, Swiss public broadcaster SRF recently wrote online. This is a good news for ski resorts and winter sports enthusiasts. However, the SRF article in question focussed only on canton Valais. What about eastern Switzerland?

'Stunning winter landscape'

There, locals also seem happy.“At Flumserberg [canton St Gallen] we have a stunning winter landscape,” Katja Wildhaber from the Bergbahnen Flumserberg told Keystone-SDA. This week, it has been snowing a little on and off, and conditions – with the sun shining on the mountain – are perfect, she said.

Wildhaber estimates that there is probably 90 centimetres of snow at Maschgenkamm, at an altitude of 2,000 metres. For the ski resort, this means an ideal start to the season. Four lifts were already running on Friday. Over the weekend, they will“step things up” and open further lifts, she says.

More More Tourism Trends Climate change in the Alps: five ways Swiss ski resorts are fighting for survival

This content was published on Feb 15, 2026 Not all Swiss ski resorts have a future. How mountain destinations are coping with less snow and cost pressures.

Read more: Climate change in the Alps: five ways Swiss ski resorts are fighting for sur