MENAFN - Swissinfo) As the cosmetics sector undergoes profound market changes, Valmont CEO Sophie Vann Guillon is championing the Swiss-made quality of the company's products. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Valmont CEO: 'We want to preserve our independence' This content was published on November 28, 2026 - 10:30 9 minutes

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Deutsch de Valmont-Chefin Sophie Vann Guillon:“Wir möchten unsere Unabhängigkeit bewahren” Read more: Valmont-Chefin Sophie Vann Guillon:“Wir möchten unsere Unabhängigkeit bewa Français fr Sophie Vann Guillon, CEO de Valmont: Nous souhaitons conserver notre indépendance Original Read more: Sophie Vann Guillon, CEO de Valmont: Nous souhaitons conserver notre indépen

Sophie Vann Guillon, CEO of Valmont, has adapted her family-owned company to a cosmetics market disrupted by Covid-19, proliferating brands and higher United States tariffs. She highlights Valmont's scientific expertise and Swiss manufacturing. She has also altered the geographic balance of sales and expanded online retail. Despite ongoing challenges, she remains committed to preserving Valmont's independence.

Swissinfo: What shifts in the cosmetics market affect you most today?

Sophie Vann Guillon: Covid-19 profoundly changed attitudes and consumer behaviour. During lockdowns, online sales surged. Then, once we were again able to go places and meet up with others, consumers exhibited a stronger desire for meaning, contact, and experience.

The period of the pandemic also encouraged the emergence of many competing brands because lockdown provided the time and money to launch new ideas. A multitude of new brands, based on concepts with varying degrees of sustainability, saw the light of day, which helped disrupt the market.

Swissinfo: Valmont promotes science-based Swiss products aimed primarily at professionals. Since the market disruptions, have you adjusted your positioning?

S.V.G.: Before Covid-19, our marketing placed more emphasis on luxury and prestige. Since [the pandemic], we have given our original [strengths] greater prominence: Valmont is a brand that stems from the world of science, created for professionals. This positioning is in line with our history. Our roots go back to the Valmont clinic, founded in 1905 as a sanatorium, where the brand was born in 1985.

Among our 2,700 points of sale in 55 countries, 1,800 are businesses that employ skincare professionals: beauticians, facialists, hotel spas, aesthetic dermatology centres, dermatology practices, and laser centres. They use our products to enhance their expertise and treatments.

We use more and more tools to measure results objectively, as well as techniques that aim to improve the penetration of active ingredients and increase the effectiveness of treatments.

Swissinfo: What is your take on the current interest in longevity?

S.V.G.: The market shifts have focused attention on this idea, which was widely adopted over the last two or three years by many in the beauty industry. What we used to call anti-aging treatments are now part of this more holistic approach.

We all want to age well, in terms of our appearance and vitality as well as our physical health. This aspiration aligns well with the approach of integrative and preventive medicine, which looks at various factors such as hormonal balance or stress in order to anticipate rather than simply treat.

Valmont's customers seek effective treatments, whose results they can feel and see. This expectation has always been our guiding principle. In addition, there is now an increasing focus on longevity: it is about protecting and preserving the skin long-term, not just repairing it. By remaining true to this approach, we hope to reach not only our existing clientele but also new generations.

Swissinfo: Online sales rose during the pandemic. Are they more profitable than your sales offline in boutiques and to professionals?

S.V.G.: The pandemic did indeed push us to accelerate our digital transformation to respond to new buying habits. Our online sales have doubled relative to the pre-pandemic period and currently represent 10% of our sales.

But online retail isn't a panacea in terms of profitability. Internally, it requires five to eight people to manage the website, newsletters, customer relations, and social media. [These demands are] growing, and [there's also] the infrastructure costs of IT systems. In addition to that there's the cost of external advertising agencies.

Without all of these measures, only the most loyal customers would shop online spontaneously, and typically in the absence of a store nearby. This means significant investment and expense for online sales that sometimes consist merely of [customers] restocking. In short, the internet is very efficient for processing orders but not necessarily for selling – that is, for creating the desire to purchase.

Swissinfo: What potential do male customers hold for Valmont? And do men require specific products or a particular sales approach?

S.V.G.: Valmont doesn't follow trends. When men's product lines were in vogue, we asked ourselves whether it made sense to create one. But men were already using our products, often borrowing them from their female partners.

Our collection includes about 100 items, with textures and formulations [already] well suited to their needs. Rather than creating a range or packaging specifically for men, we focus on providing advice to direct them to the right products, sometimes via their [wives or girlfriends].

Swissinfo: You subcontract the manufacture of your products to Swiss partners. What value do your customers place on this Swiss manufacturing?

S.V.G.: This Swiss manufacturing is essential for our customers and for us. For this reason, all of our products are made in Switzerland in four subcontracted laboratories located across the country.

In our industry there is genuine expertise, an authentic Swiss 'touch'. Swiss creams have a more generous texture, more unctuous and more luxurious. It's a hallmark of [Swiss] manufacturing. More broadly, Swiss expertise lies in the ability to guarantee quality in all circumstances. In a world where almost everything is globalised, this tradition is invaluable.

Swissinfo: Your products' Swiss origins play an important role in your marketing. Why does the symbol of the Swiss cross not appear on your packaging?

S.V.G.: Our products bear the label 'Made in Switzerland', placed very discreetly, in a typically Swiss manner. The absence of the Swiss cross is a deliberate choice. In the 2000s, some Chinese brands had their products manufactured in Switzerland and displayed the cross prominently [on them], but in my view there was nothing Swiss about their identity. [These products] were sold only in China and driven purely by commercial considerations. We wanted to distinguish ourselves from this superficial use of Swiss origin.

Swissinfo: Is China still your largest market and where do you see the greatest prospects for growth?

S.V.G.: Before Covid-19, more than half of our sales came from China, but now our global sales are more balanced, with Europe, North America, and the whole of Asia each accounting for a comparable share.

Chinese consumers are [focusing more domestically] and travelling less abroad, especially to Europe and the United States. More and more, they favour their local brands.

That said, building a strong brand takes time and needs a history, and that's not the strong point of Chinese businesses. It's precisely to acquire this heritage that Chinese groups have purchased historic European brands. In my opinion, they sometimes struggle to keep these brands alive and to develop them patiently because they put too much emphasis on the short term and immediate profits. On the other hand, they have a real ability to create nice [products] by drawing inspiration from those of their competitors.

Swissinfo: Have your exports to the United States been affected by the tariff war?

S.V.G.: In the United States, the tariffs are now at 15%. In response, I have transferred all of our digital operations to the US, including the management of our online shop and our social media. This reorganisation allows us to reduce the value used to calculate customs duties.

Swissinfo: Is Valmont's independence as a family business an absolute priority? What are the advantages and disadvantages of not belonging to a large corporate group?

S.V.G.: We do indeed want to preserve our independence. We receive numerous acquisition offers, but our answer is always 'no'.

Independence offers us a great deal of freedom for creativity and spontaneity. On the flip side, we lack the security that a big group provides. But this security is relative: in our sector, large groups also carry out lay-offs because, in my view, they sometimes lose their soul.