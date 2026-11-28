MENAFN - KNN India)India's general government debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline from 84.3 per cent in 2025 to 75.1 per cent by 2031, contrasting with rising debt levels expected across several major global economies, according to EY's November 2026 Economy Watch report, citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections.

The report said India stands out among major emerging economies, where government debt relative to GDP is largely expected to increase over the medium term. India's ratio is projected to fall by 9.2 percentage points over the period.

“India remains an outlier with a falling trajectory of general government debt relative to GDP. This is expected to moderate from 84.3 per cent in 2025 to 75.1 per cent by 2031, a decrease of 9.2 per cent points,” ANI reported, citing the report.

In comparison, the debt-to-GDP ratio of emerging market and developing economies is projected to rise from 73.7 per cent in 2025 to 84.2 per cent by 2031, largely driven by increasing debt in China.

China's ratio is expected to increase from 98.6 per cent to 122.1 per cent, while that of the US is projected to rise from 124.4 per cent to 145 per cent over the same period.

Fiscal Pressures and Revenue Outlook

On the domestic fiscal front, EY flagged the possibility of higher government spending on food, fertiliser and petroleum subsidies amid persistent inflationary pressures.

The report estimated India's real GDP growth in the second quarter of FY27 at 7.5-7.7 per cent, with nominal growth likely to be close to 11 per cent. While stronger nominal growth could support tax revenues.

“However, they may also imply increases in some of the major budget subsidies related to food, fertilizer and petroleum products,” it noted.

During the first half of FY27, the Centre's gross tax revenues grew by 6.1 per cent, while total expenditure increased by 10.7 per cent. Spending on major subsidies rose by 10.1 per cent.

With retail inflation reaching 6.1 per cent and wholesale inflation rising to 12.3 per cent in October, EY also recommended an increase in the Reserve Bank of India's policy rate at its December monetary policy meeting.

Poverty Reduction and Growth Priorities

The report highlighted India's progress in reducing poverty and inequality while maintaining relatively strong economic growth.

Citing World Bank estimates, it said the country's extreme poverty rate, measured at the purchasing power parity-adjusted threshold of USD 3 per day, declined from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to an estimated 2.3 per cent in 2024. Inequality in per capita consumption expenditure has also declined.

Looking ahead, EY called for sustained government capital expenditure during the remaining months of the current financial year to support domestic demand while maintaining fiscal consolidation targets.

“Going forward, in the remaining part of the fiscal year, while export demand appears to be robust, domestic demand requires support calling for continued momentum of GoI's capital expenditure growth while adhering to the fiscal consolidation targets,” the report said.

(KNN Bureau)

