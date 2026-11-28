MENAFN - KNN India)State Bank of India (SBI) aims to expand lending under its 'MSME Dream' product, which offers collateral-free digital loans to small businesses, to Rs 50 crore per borrower across all branches by March 2027, a senior bank official said on Friday.

Currently, the product, launched in December 2023, offers loans of up to Rs 5 crore, while select branches have been providing loans of up to Rs 10 crore under a Closed User Group (CUG) arrangement.

“By November 30, we will increase the lending to Rs 10 crore across all branches and will launch a pilot project to do loans of Rs 50 crore each under the product on the same day,” the official said, PTI reported.

The higher limit will subsequently be extended across all branches by March 2027, he added.

Digital Lending and Asset Quality

SBI has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore under the product so far, with asset quality significantly better than its broader MSME loan portfolio, the official said.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio under the MSME Dream product is below 0.50 per cent, compared with more than 1.50 per cent for the bank's overall MSME loans.

Under the digital process, borrowers submit details through an online platform to assess their creditworthiness, with the system sanctioning loans within 45 minutes.

The digital process has also reduced the time taken for loan disbursement from around a month to approximately one week, the official added.

(KNN Bureau)