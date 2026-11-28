MENAFN - KNN India)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a USD 75 million loan agreement with non-banking financial company (NBFC) Veritas Finance Limited to expand lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India, with at least 30 per cent of the financing earmarked for eligible women borrowers.

The project has also mobilised USD 55 million in parallel loans from commercial lenders and includes technical support to develop a dedicated secured term loan product for women borrowers.

The initiative aims to address India's MSME financing gap of more than USD 300 billion, improve access to formal credit for underserved businesses, particularly women-owned enterprises, and help Veritas diversify its funding sources.

First Overseas Borrowing for Veritas Finance

The transaction marks Veritas Finance's first external commercial borrowing and syndicated US dollar loan, potentially opening access to offshore funding markets and supporting future international borrowings.

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said,“Many small businesses in rural and semi-urban areas in India struggle to get the credit they need to grow.”

“ADB is helping Veritas raise long-term funding from international lenders and develop a business loan tailored to women borrowers. This will help Veritas reach more small businesses that have difficulty getting a bank loan,” Oka added.

Veritas Finance CEO D. Arulmany said the partnership marked an important milestone in the company's growth and would strengthen its ability to serve underbanked businesses, particularly women entrepreneurs in semi-urban and rural areas.

“By combining ADB's institutional strength with Veritas team's innovation and execution, we are well-positioned to further scale our impact by addressing critical development needs of the vastly underbanked semi-urban and rural businesses, particularly women entrepreneurs,” Arulmany noted.

(KNN Bureau)

