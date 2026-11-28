MENAFN - KNN India)The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working to simplify regulations, deepen capital markets and expand funding avenues to prepare the financial system to support an economy twice its current size, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Addressing the 17th Capital Market Conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Pandey outlined priorities including reviewing disclosure requirements, improving corporate bond liquidity, widening global investor participation and adopting emerging technologies with safeguards.

Regulatory Simplification and Investor Access

He said, SEBI is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework to remove disclosures duplicating government filings and replace multiple exchange penalties for the same violation with a single penalty.

It is also reviewing rules governing initial public offerings (IPOs), further public offers, preferential issues, qualified institutional placements and SME listings. The regulator has tightened scrutiny of SME listings and is shifting towards risk-based supervision, with fewer routine inspections for compliant entities, Pandey added.

The SWAGAT-FI single-window mechanism for low-risk foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has registered 740 investors, accounting for around 17 per cent of FPI assets under custody.

Other measures include making direct mutual fund plans the default on digital platforms, reducing the minimum bond face value from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000, introducing a credit riskometer and lowering the threshold for large-value alternative investment funds from Rs 70 crore to Rs 25 crore.

Investor Protection and Technology

On technology, he noted that SEBI is exploring the development of a domestically governed artificial intelligence (AI) model, guidelines for responsible AI use and a sandbox to test applications in a controlled environment.

The regulator is also developing a corporate bond market-making framework with the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance to improve liquidity and access to repo facilities. Other initiatives include a tokenised corporate bond pilot, faster recovery of critical market operations and stricter cyber incident reporting requirements.

Widening the Issuer Base

Pandey said SEBI would continue simplifying regulations and deepening markets to finance economic growth. He urged industry associations to work with stock exchanges to familiarise more enterprises with public fundraising and listing requirements, stressing that capital market expansion required a wider issuer base.

He added that regulatory changes would continue through consultation, assessment and periodic adjustments, with regulators and industry sharing responsibility for building markets capable of supporting India's economic ambitions.

(KNN Bureau)