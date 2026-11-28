MENAFN - KNN India)Infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore or more recorded a cumulative cost overrun of approximately Rs 3.28 trillion as of October 2026, according to a monthly report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The report monitored 1,862 ongoing projects across 17 central ministries and departments. Their combined revised cost stood at Rs 38.11 trillion, compared with the original estimate of Rs 34.83 trillion. However, it did not specify the number of projects that had exceeded their original budgets, PTI reported.

Cumulative expenditure on these projects reached Rs 17.87 trillion, accounting for 46.88 per cent of the revised project cost.

Progress Across Projects

Of the 1,862 projects, 649 (35 per cent) had achieved more than 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 (18 per cent) had crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

The report noted that projects were distributed across different implementation stages, with a significant concentration at both the initial (0-20 per cent) and advanced (81-100 per cent) levels.

Physical progress exceeded financial progress among projects in the 81-100 per cent range, while financial progress was relatively higher in the initial stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns.

The project portfolio included 790 mega projects costing Rs 100 crore or more and 1,072 major projects costing below Rs 100 crore.

Transport Sector Leads Project Pipeline

The transport and logistics sector accounted for the largest number of ongoing projects, at 1,324, with a cumulative cost of Rs 20.37 trillion, highlighting the focus on connectivity-related infrastructure.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accounted for 972 projects, or 52 per cent of the total, with a revised cost of Rs 9.55 trillion, representing 25 per cent of the overall project cost.

The Ministry of Railways had 288 projects (15 per cent), with a revised cost of Rs 7.38 trillion, while the Coal Ministry accounted for 121 projects (7 per cent), costing Rs 2.22 trillion.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was implementing 117 projects worth Rs 4.42 trillion, followed by the Ministry of Power with 108 projects worth Rs 6.55 trillion.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation had 50 and 33 projects, with revised costs of Rs 3.44 trillion and Rs 1.93 trillion, respectively.

The remaining 173 projects, accounting for 9 per cent of the total, had a combined cost of Rs 2.63 trillion. These were spread across departments and ministries covering higher education, civil aviation, steel, telecommunications, labour and employment, ports, shipping and waterways, health, mines, industry and sports.

(KNN Bureau)

