MENAFN - ValueWalk) Zodia Custody, the crypto custodian Standard Chartered (STAN) has agreed to acquire in full, said an unauthorized party accessed limited client and employee contact information, and that the incident has not resulted in any unauthorized transactions.

Chief Executive Richard Clark said in the company's statement on X on November 26 that Zodia detected probing attempts against its platform on November 23 and, as a precaution, took its B2B API offline and added security measures before restoring the service. Monitoring confirmed on November 24 that the exposure consisted of publicly available organization details plus, for a small number of clients and employees, a business contact name and email address.

“We have contacted our clients and informed the relevant regulatory authorities,” Clark said in the statement.“Based on our investigation to date, there have been no unauthorised transactions.”

Standard Chartered's London-listed shares were trading 2.6 percent higher on Thursday, November 26, when the breach was first reported.

A test for Standard Chartered's crypto buildout

The incident lands on a deal already in motion. Standard Chartered's subsidiary signed definitive agreements on October 21 to buy 100 percent of Zodia Custody UK Limited, subject to regulatory approvals, after Zodia's shareholders and noteholders accepted the bank's non-binding offer on May 18. Under the plan, Zodia's regulated custody operations fold into Standard Chartered's Securities Services business, while its software and professional-services arm moves to a new independent company, Zodia Solutions, under the bank's SC Ventures unit.

The breach touches a business at the center of the bank's broader institutional crypto push. In July, Standard Chartered became the first global bank with direct access to Circle's USDC stablecoin, and in October it launched Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for clients. Zodia Custody UK Limited is the parent of Zodia's regulated businesses in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg, and in October the Abu Dhabi Global Market regulator approved an expanded licence letting its subsidiary there custody tokenized securities.

What the statement leaves open

Zodia has not said how many clients and employees were affected, how the information was accessed, or who was behind it, and the statement does not address whether the cryptographic keys used to manage client assets were touched. The company says it supports more than 70 digital assets for institutional clients.

For a custodian, contact data is not a small thing. Business contact names and email addresses are the raw material for targeted phishing of exactly the people authorized to move institutional digital-asset positions. The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals.