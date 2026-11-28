MENAFN - ValueWalk) A New York court ordered NovaTech founders Cynthia and Eddy Petion to pay more than $1.3 billion for running a crypto Ponzi scheme, the New York Attorney General announced on November 25. Whether the investors will ever see any of the money is a separate question, because the married couple has been missing since 2022.

The New York State Supreme Court entered the judgment on November 24, 2026, holding the Petions jointly and severally liable along with three company entities: Nova Tech Ltd, NovaTech Advisors LLC and NovaPay LLC. The total comes to $1,367,023,585, made up of $1.135 billion in disgorgement and $232.47 million in prejudgment interest. Attorney General Letitia James sued the couple in June 2024 over a scheme that affected hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide, including at least 11,000 New Yorkers.

“Today's historic judgment finally delivers a measure of justice to the thousands of New Yorkers who were targeted by this callous scam,” James said in the release.

A paper victory against absent defendants

The judgment was won by default. Court records show the defendants never answered the complaint or appeared to oppose the monetary relief, and a default judgment in August 2025 already barred them from the financial and crypto asset sectors. That makes the November 24 order the arithmetic end of a case that no one contested, rather than the result of a fought trial.

The collection problem is older than the case itself. The original complaint alleges the Petions secretly sold their Florida residence and fled to Panama in June 2022, after transferring millions of dollars in crypto out of NovaTech accounts and before the platform collapsed in 2023. U.S. authorities do not know where they are now. No timeline or expected recovery percentage for victims has been announced.

What investors put in, and what was traded

The scheme's structure explains the size of the order. The state's investigation found investors deposited more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency into NovaTech, but less than $26 million was ever traded on the platform. James called it a Ponzi scheme because investors were promised profits and were instead paid out of other investors' crypto assets.

NovaTech was the couple's second venture. An earlier firm, AWS Mining, promised a 200% guaranteed return and collapsed in April 2019, after which the Petions launched NovaTech as an automated forex and digital asset trading company. The Attorney General's office said they promoted it in Haitian Creole, exploited religious faith and pitched it as a path to“financial freedom” to people facing economic hardship.

State enforcers have been active this year, from Utah's criminal charges against Kalshi and its co-founders to the NovaTech judgment. Four NovaTech promoters, Martin Zizi, Frantz Ciceron, Ricardo Roy Sr. and James Corbett, settled with the Attorney General's office for nearly $6 million earmarked for victims and took permanent bans from the securities, commodities and cryptocurrency industries.

The court papers state the Petions' liability in full, but no date has been set for any distribution of funds to victims.