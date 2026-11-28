MENAFN - ValueWalk) S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's AA rating on CreditWatch with negative implications on November 25, 2026, two days after Jensen Huang's return as CEO sent the stock up about 31% in a single session, saying the ouster and reinstatement raised questions about the board's grip on the company.

The agency said the episode had highlighted“weak executive oversight and lack of succession planning” as well as“key man risk,” the dependence of the company's prospects on one person.

The CreditWatch placement starts a review S&P Global Ratings expects to finish within 90 days. It could cut the rating one notch from AA to AA-, the fourth-highest grade on the scale. Nvidia stays investment grade either way, so the exposure is cost of capital, not default.

Equity traders celebrated, credit markets blinked

The split is the story. On November 23, Huang's reinstatement as CEO and president drove Nvidia up about 31% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 14%, a record rally markets had begun pricing long before the board confirmed anything. The next day the SOX index gave back 8.55% as chip and AI stocks pulled off their highs.

Within 48 hours of the rally, the credit market's first formal response to the whole affair was to add risk, not remove it. Huang's ouster followed a reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and Nvidia's board said six days before his return that it had no intention of reinstating him. He came back before the board's independent investigation had reported anything and before he answers questions from Congress. A securities class action over the disclosures is already on file.

Where a cut lands: the AI financing backstop

The reason a one-notch move matters beyond Nvidia's own bonds is the backstop. Nvidia guarantees debt for neoclouds and other AI infrastructure companies that lack strong standalone credit. A lower rating makes that debt costlier or forces those borrowers to post more collateral.

In August, Nvidia announced plans to arrange $500 billion in AI infrastructure financing with six financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Apollo and Blackstone, with Nvidia guaranteeing 25% of the loans under the original terms. Even before Huang's exit, lenders had reportedly been demanding a bigger guarantee. A downgrade would likely push those demands higher.

The review window runs from November 25, 2026, into late February 2027 at the outside. Huang's congressional questioning is reported for the coming week.