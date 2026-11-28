Bank Of England Proposes Further 30 Basis Point Cut To UK Bank Capital Rules
The proposal came in the central bank's twice-yearly financial stability update from the Financial Policy Committee, which also set out the final details of the Bank's long-running review of how it sets capital requirements for UK banks. The review covers how much loss-absorbing capital the UK banking system needs and how the framework delivers it.A limit with a political backdrop
The proposal lands weeks after Chancellor John Healey called on officials to go further on capital relief, after a hike in the government's bank tax angered lenders. The Bank of England's explicit warning against deeper cuts marks the line between Threadneedle Street and the Treasury: the Bank has signalled that much deeper cuts are not on offer.
Lower capital requirements free up capital for UK-focused lenders, which can flow into lending capacity or shareholder payouts. The Bank paired the announcement with warnings on artificial intelligence-related financial risks in the same stability update, signalling where its concern now sits.
The FPC record of the November 2026 meeting, published November 26, carries the full proposal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment