MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Bank of England proposed changes on November 26, 2026 that would cut system-wide capital requirements for the major UK banks by a further 30 basis points, while warning that reducing requirements much further would risk“financial instability”.

The proposal came in the central bank's twice-yearly financial stability update from the Financial Policy Committee, which also set out the final details of the Bank's long-running review of how it sets capital requirements for UK banks. The review covers how much loss-absorbing capital the UK banking system needs and how the framework delivers it.

A limit with a political backdrop

The proposal lands weeks after Chancellor John Healey called on officials to go further on capital relief, after a hike in the government's bank tax angered lenders. The Bank of England's explicit warning against deeper cuts marks the line between Threadneedle Street and the Treasury: the Bank has signalled that much deeper cuts are not on offer.

Lower capital requirements free up capital for UK-focused lenders, which can flow into lending capacity or shareholder payouts. The Bank paired the announcement with warnings on artificial intelligence-related financial risks in the same stability update, signalling where its concern now sits.

The FPC record of the November 2026 meeting, published November 26, carries the full proposal.