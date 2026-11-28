MENAFN - ValueWalk) Entain (LSE: ENT) has agreed in principle to pay Australia's financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC a A$185 million civil penalty over anti-money laundering failures at its Australian business, a figure A$85 million above the A$100 million provision the company was carrying.

The company said in a market announcement on November 27, 2026 that its subsidiary Entain Group Pty Ltd proposes to pay the penalty, plus AUSTRAC's costs in the proceedings, over contraventions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 between December 2018 and August 2024. The deal landed three days before a trial due to begin on November 30, and Entain said it has filed an application with the Federal Court of Australia to vacate the scheduled dates.

The size of the gap between provision and penalty is the story for shareholders. Entain booked the A$100 million (£47.7 million) provision in its accounts and maintained it at June 30, 2026, according to its interim results published August 13, 2026. Those same results warned that any penalty“may differ materially from the provision,” and noted that penalties previously ordered against gaming-sector entities had ranged from A$45 million to A$450 million. The agreed figure sits in the lower half of that range: Crown Resorts was hit with about A$450 million and The Star Entertainment with A$260 million, both for AML failures. The announcement is silent on how or when the A$85 million shortfall will be charged against earnings.

Chief executive calls it a legacy matter

“We are pleased to have reached a preliminary agreement with AUSTRAC relating to its investigation and associated proceedings into historical matters,” Chief Executive Stella David said in the announcement, adding that Entain Australia has been transformed in recent years. Entain has said it has since increased its Australian anti-money laundering staff tenfold, invested tens of millions in technology and scrapped all cash deposit channels.

Approvals still outstanding

The settlement is not final. The Statement of Agreed Facts and Admissions, and the penalty amount, remain subject to approval by Entain's board, by AUSTRAC and by the Federal Court. Entain cautioned that there can be no certainty the agreement or its terms will receive final approval.

The case was the first time AUSTRAC brought civil penalty proceedings against a business in the online betting sector, a point its chief executive, Brendan Thomas, made when the proceedings were launched in 2024. The regulator alleged Entain operated without a compliant AML program and carried out inadequate due diligence on 17 high-risk customers, who it said collectively deposited more than A$152 million and withdrew more than A$105 million.

If the approvals arrive in time, Entain expects the penalty to be paid in full in late December 2026.

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