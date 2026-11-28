MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art,“Orientalism: Between Fact and Fantasy,” has been criticized for largely omitting the core arguments of Edward Said's seminalbook, Orientalism, despite featuring the book itself. The exhibition, which opened inand remains on view until, presentsOrientalist art, including works by) and), alongside decorative objects, historical photographs, and depictions of“bashi-bozouks.”

Critics note that the exhibition places the first hardcover edition of Said's Orientalism, with its cover featuring Gérôme's The Snake Charmer (circa 1879 ), in a display case alongside three Turkish helmets, yet fails to integrate his critique. Said defined Orientalism as a“Western style for dominating, restructuring, and having authority over the Orient.” The show's presentation of Gérôme's painting focuses on its visual sources rather than its problematic implications.

A notable curatorial decision is found at the entrance connecting the museum's Islamic galleries to the Orientalist exhibition. Two glass cases flank the opening. On the left, Pascal Coste's Architecture arabe: ou, Monuments du Caire, mesurés et dessinés, de 1818 à 1826 ( 1837–39 ) is displayed. On the right, a volume from Description de l'Égypte, the encyclopedic survey compiled by scholars accompanying Napoleon's invasion of Egypt ( 1798–1801 ) and published between 1809 and 1829, is shown. These volumes underscore a central exhibition theme, that 19th-century Orientalism produced knowledge, but the critique,“knowledge is power,” championed by Said and Michel Foucault, is not addressed.

Above these cases hang two Gérôme paintings from a series depicting Napoleon in Egypt. Painted more than 60 years after the invasion's failure and over 40 years after Napoleon's death, these works glorify French dominion. One shows Napoleon on horseback overlooking Cairo from its Citadel, while the other portrays him confronting the Sphinx. These pieces, painted during tense renegotiations between Ismaʿil Pasha, Egypt's ruler ( 1863–79 ), and the French-dominated Suez Canal Company, headed by Ferdinand de Lesseps ( 1805–94 ), imply French imperial ambitions, a context absent from the exhibition's accompanying text.

The exhibition also touches on France's colonization of Algeria following its 1830 invasion, featuring a 1860 photographic portrait of Emir ʿAbd al-Qādir al-Jazāʾirī by Parisian firm Mayer & Pierson. The caption notes his role as a spiritual and military leader and his surrender in 1847 due to his people's suffering, leading to his imprisonment in France. However, it does not explain the historical context of French responsibility for this suffering or the circumstances of his surrender, which included a 1843 surprise attack by French forces on his encampment, resulting in casualties and the capture of his family and possessions.

Osman Hamdi Bey, an Ottoman elite educated in France and director of the Imperial Museum, receives significant attention as a prominent Ottoman Orientalist painter. While some Turkish scholars have cast him as an anti-Orientalist Orientalist, works like The Tortoise Trainer ( 1906 ) and The Mihrab (Genesis) ( 1901 ), not included in the show, are considered by some to be insulting to Islamic sensibilities. Other pieces on view depict reading emirs and young women, often cited as reversing Orientalist tropes by portraying the“Oriental” as intellectual rather than indolent.

Source: ARTnews