MENAFN - USA Art News) An expert on Johannes Vermeer has cast doubt on the authenticity of two paintings currently attributed to the Dutch master, including works held by thein Amsterdam and Berlin's, formerly the head of collections at Dublin's, is downgrading the attribution of The Love Letter (dated 1669-70 by the Rijksmuseum) and The Glass of Wine (dated 1659-61).

Waiboer's assessment carries significant weight due to his extensive knowledge of Vermeer's oeuvre. He previously oversaw the Vermeer masterpiece Woman writing a Letter, with her Maid (around 1670-72) in Dublin and was a lead curator for the 2017-18 exhibition“Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting,” which traveled to the Musée du Louvre, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Dublin institution. His findings were published in the latest issue of the Journal of Historians of Netherlandish Art.

Both museums, however, continue to assert the authenticity of their respective paintings. The Rijksmuseum included both works in its groundbreaking 2023 Vermeer retrospective, which acknowledged only 37 works as definitively by the master. Waiboer initiated his research by identifying discrepancies between these two paintings and the broader body of Vermeer's work. He noted that these“initially took me by surprise but, over months of intensive analysis, grew in number and coalesced into coherent patterns.”

Waiboer based his conclusions on connoisseurship, meticulously examining the paint handling and stylistic elements of the Rijksmuseum and Gemäldegalerie pieces using high-resolution images. He posited that“the human eye” can sometimes offer more insight than technical analysis. Regarding The Love Letter, which first appeared at an Amsterdam auction in 1892 and lacks early provenance, Waiboer points to its“short, untidy brushstrokes and inelegant modelling of forms, materials and surface” as deviating from Vermeer's style of the late 1660s and early 1670s. This is particularly evident in the facial highlights, the woman's yellow jacket, the maid's sleeves, the marble floor, and the shadows from the two picture frames.

Waiboer contends that the painting's“crammed composition, anecdotal storytelling, peculiar shadows and clashing colours, patterns and shapes distinguish it from Vermeer's work.” He characterizes it as“an ambitious variation on several of Vermeer's late works, reverberating a range of thematic, stylistic and compositional elements,” also identifying influences from contemporaries Samuel van Hoogstraten, Gerard ter Borch, and Gabriel Metsu. Furthermore, Waiboer observed the purported Vermeer signature on the back wall of The Love Letter as made with“conspicuously short, jerky strokes, possibly pointing toward an artist copying an example,” suggesting it may have been added by another hand to deceive.

Concerning The Glass of Wine, Waiboer describes it as“a pastiche” designed to imitate a Vermeer composition, suggesting its creator drew elements from two authentic works: A Woman interrupted at her Music (1660-63, Frick Collection, New York) and A Woman with a Wineglass (1661-63, Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum, Braunschweig). He highlights discrepancies in the carpet's texture compared to A Woman Reading a Letter (1658-59, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden ), the music book versus the meticulous depiction in A Woman Interrupted at Her Music, and the lion's-head finials compared to the“sparkling effect” in the Frick painting. Waiboer also notes the man's“passive demeanour towards his lover” in The Glass of Wine differs from the“assertive behaviour” of suitors in the Frick and Braunschweig paintings. He concludes it is“a skilful pastiche” incorporating elements from these two works, plus features from Ter Borch and Pieter de Hooch, suggesting the painter had a strong knowledge of Vermeer's work and may have been active in his studio.

Waiboer concludes that The Love Letter and The Glass of Wine were produced by different artists, potentially within or outside Vermeer's workshop. The question of whether Vermeer employed studio assistants remains a subject of debate, with Marjorie Wieseman and her colleagues at the National Gallery of Art arguing in 2022 that he did, contrary to previous assumptions of him being a solitary artist.

The museums involved are considering Waiboer's arguments. Dagmar Hirschfelder, director of the Gemäldegalerie, stated:“We will carefully examine the arguments put forward by Adriaan Waiboer.” However, Hirschfelder pointed out that Waiboer's assessment relies solely on comparing high-resolution images and visual inspection behind glass, without“new, in-depth examination of the original picture that takes into account technical findings and its condition.” She emphasized that rejecting a securely attributed work without a technically informed assessment of its condition, compositional development, materials, and techniques is problematic. The 2023 exhibition catalogue, she noted, provides evidence of extensive technical research conducted years prior.

Pieter Roelofs, head of the fine arts department at the Rijksmuseum, welcomed the continued interest, saying:“it is good to see continued interest in Vermeer and that his oeuvre is being questioned.” He added that the Rijksmuseum, in collaboration with other collections, conducted extensive research on nearly all of Vermeer's paintings, including The Love Letter, for the 2023 exhibition. Roelofs affirmed:“That research confirmed that The Love Letter is Vermeer's own work.” Waiboer, now an independent scholar, is working on a book about Vermeer, anticipated for publication in 2028, which will explore connections between Vermeer and contemporaries Ter Borch and Frans van Mieris.

The Frick Collection in New York holds an authentic Vermeer, A Woman interrupted at her Music, cited by Waiboer in his analysis of The Glass of Wine.

Source: The Art Newspaper