MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistexhibition,“The Harvest Season,” has opened atin Paris, marking his first major institutional show in France and one of his largest projects to date. On view through, the exhibition is an expansive declaration of Mahama's belief that collaboration can transform art into an active laboratory for civic responsibility and solidarity.

Mahama's practice deeply explores the historical and socioeconomic dynamics embedded in materials, expanding into anthropological and sociological territory. His work often blurs the lines between art and everyday life, frequently involving collaborations with local communities. By utilizing materials leftover from Western-driven“development,” he illuminates the impact of global economic exchange on human lives and challenges the norms of the capitalist commodity system.

“The Harvest Season” serves as a comprehensive expression of Mahama's artistic approach, exemplifying the collaborative model he developed through art centers he established in Ghana, including Red Clay, the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA), and Nkrumah Volini. The exhibition features his immersive installations and significant works, alongside pieces by nine artists and collectives connected to the Ghanaian art scene. The title itself introduces a framework for artistic practice that engages with past traumas and histories to cultivate new possibilities, effectively“harvesting a new future.” This theme resonates particularly as the exhibition opened amid social unrest and demands for greater equality and civil liberties.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Mahama connected the concept of harvesting to both time and work.“You cannot simply decide that something is ready to be harvested,” he said.“There is a process that has to happen before that, and it involves many different people, different kinds of knowledge and a certain amount of patience.”

While the exhibition represents a significant milestone for Mahama in France and Europe, he chose to include artists and collectives from Ghana with whom he has long-standing relationships.“It would have been difficult for me to make this exhibition only about my own work, because the things I am thinking about have never developed in isolation,” he stated.“Although the exhibition is presented as my solo show, I see it as an opportunity to make visible some of the relationships and forms of exchange that have been important to my practice.” He emphasized that his art spaces in Tamale thrive due to the people who work there, the visiting artists, students, technicians, and the ongoing conversations. He“wanted the exhibition to reflect something of that experience.”

Community, for Mahama, is crucial because it embodies the intellectual labor embedded in collected materials, which are revisited and reworked collectively to foster healing from recent history. He believes collaborative work activates a shared awareness and intelligence vital for decision-making and envisioning alternatives to current societal structures. The invited artists and collectives, despite diverse backgrounds, collectively investigate postcolonial history, moving between personal remembrance and analyzing historical residues to envision alternative realities.

Among the featured artists, Afghan artist Feda Wardak presents Archaeology of Loss-Fragments and Presences, which utilizes plaster casts of loved ones to create an archive of wounded bodies, reflecting the scars of trauma, violence, and exile. Tjaša Rener's In Between Arrival and Belonging ( 2026 ) combines photographs and documents from the 1960s and 1970s, tracing political and emotional migrations between Ghana and Yugoslavia and their shared histories shaped by the Non-Aligned Movement. Rener, born in the former Yugoslavia, moved to Ghana in 2013.

Photographer James Barnor's archive spans over seven decades, from the founding of his Ever Young studio in Accra in 1953 to his documentation of London's African diaspora and Ghana's social transformations. Barnor collaborated with Mahama on a project in Tamale in 2024, documented in film and large-format Polaroids exhibited for the first time in this show.

The Lusanga collective CATPC (Cercle d'Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise) presents clay and cocoa sculptures that materially translate the complexities of plantation economies and their colonial histories. Their works, previously shown at the Dutch pavilion at the Venice Biennale, fund the reacquisition of ancestral farmland now being transformed into a regenerative post-plantation project. With Mahama's support, the collective also founded the Luyalu School in 2022, promoting decolonial education and cultural heritage restitution.

The exhibition reveals a fertile network of relationships, with interconnected reflections and histories radiating from Ghana globally, highlighting the interdependent system of global relations that shapes the fate of every country and individual.“The history of Ghana after independence is not separate from the histories of Europe, or from questions about industry, trade, political power and cultural institutions,” Mahama reflected.“These histories are connected, even if they are often presented separately.”

Mahama hopes visitors will begin to perceive things differently or recognize previously unconsidered connections.“Sometimes that is enough to start a more meaningful conversation,” he explained, believing that such dialectical exchange fosters understanding of global complexities and contemporary problems' deeper roots. He rejected the notion that the exhibition aims to tell a complete story of Ghana.“History is much more complicated than that, and people experience it from very different positions.” He cited Barnor's work as an example, offering a specific view of Ghana's social life across different periods, distinct from artists working in painting or textiles.“They are not all looking at history in the same way, and they don't necessarily arrive at the same conclusions. You can move between different experiences and ways of thinking without having to reduce them to a single narrative.”

Mahama sought to create a true space for discussion, a contemporary agora where meanings and messages could circulate and be debated indefinitely with audience participation. His work Parliament of Ghosts, for instance, features a parliamentary chamber devoid of representatives but activated through music, performances, and conversations.

Source: Observer Arts