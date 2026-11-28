MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said the government would soon launch a new initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry to support local products across various sectors, offering Egyptian brands a comprehensive package of technical and marketing support to reduce production costs, enhance competitiveness and facilitate their expansion into new markets.

Kouchouk made the remarks during an open discussion with graduates from 50 universities as part of the fifth edition of the Egypt Women's Summit 2026.

Addressing young people, Kouchouk said:“Young people are the future of our country. We will stand behind you, support you and help you in every possible way. Think, innovate and acquire more skills and experience to achieve your dreams.”

He stressed that the government aims to prepare a new generation of future leaders equipped with practical skills and capabilities, rather than academic qualifications alone. He highlighted the government's efforts to launch various initiatives annually to empower young people economically and encourage employment, production and innovation.

The Finance Minister said the private sector is the main driver of job creation, adding that the government's role is to create an environment conducive to expanding its contribution to the Egyptian economy.

He explained that the government is working to introduce new initiatives to help young people transform their innovative ideas into viable business ventures.

Kouchouk highlighted a competition launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, offering cash prizes to encourage young people to develop innovative technological solutions to existing challenges and improve financial services.

He noted that winning projects would receive one year of incubation support, with their founders assisted in implementing their ideas to help improve the ministry's services.

“We want innovators and winning companies to establish a strong track record of project implementation with the Ministry of Finance, helping them gain momentum and compete in the market,” Kouchouk said.

He added that a simplified tax regime is available to support entrepreneurs and start-ups with annual turnover of less than EGP 20m.

The Ministry of Finance is also working with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) to provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive package of tax facilitation measures, technical assistance and financial support.

Kouchouk stressed that the government's objective is to help young people establish their businesses on sound foundations from the outset, while creating greater opportunities for financing, growth and exports.

He also highlighted the Ministry of Finance's cooperation with the ministries of Education and Higher Education to connect students and graduates with the private sector and prepare them for the labour market by equipping them with practical skills and experience aligned with the needs of various economic activities.