MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) office in Berlin is following the participation of 33 Egyptian companies in two specialised international exhibitions in Germany, as part of efforts to expand the country's exports and strengthen the presence of Egyptian products in European markets.

The companies participated in MEDICA 2026 in Düsseldorf and Food Ingredients Europe in Frankfurt, with 17 Egyptian companies exhibiting at the medical trade fair and another 16 showcasing food ingredients and agricultural products at the second exhibition.

The visits were conducted under the directives of Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh to support Egyptian exporters and monitor their participation in international trade fairs.

Maha Zakaria, Minister Plenipotentiary for Commercial Affairs and head of the Egyptian Commercial Representation Office at the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin, visited both exhibitions to follow up on the Egyptian pavilions and meet participating companies and organisers.

MEDICA 2026, held from November 16 to 19, brought together around 4,600 exhibitors from 65 countries. Egyptian companies showcased a range of medical products, including biodegradable medical fabrics, intensive care unit supplies, medical reagents and products, and surgical sutures.

Meanwhile, 16 Egyptian companies participated in Food Ingredients Europe, held in Frankfurt from November 17 to 19, alongside approximately 1,650 exhibitors from 66 countries.

The Egyptian exhibitors presented a variety of products, including glucose, crushed onions and garlic, herbs, and medicinal and aromatic spices. Participating companies reported stronger engagement and higher visitor numbers compared with previous editions.

On the sidelines of the visits, the ECS office in Berlin held meetings with the organisers of both exhibitions, including Messe Düsseldorf, which organises MEDICA, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation, address challenges facing Egyptian exhibitors and improve the effectiveness of Egypt's participation in future editions.

Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and head of the ECS, said specialised international exhibitions provide an important platform for direct engagement with international importers and buyers, as well as for identifying demand trends in overseas markets.

He added that the importance of these exhibitions extends beyond the German market, helping Egyptian companies secure export contracts and access new markets across Europe, Asia and Africa.

El-Sherif revealed that Egypt's exports of medical supplies to Germany increased to approximately €10.1m in 2025, compared with €2.35m in 2024.

Meanwhile, Egyptian pharmaceutical exports to Germany reached around €14.86m in 2025, up from €14.02m in the previous year.

He stressed that the ECS would continue monitoring the outcomes of Egyptian companies' participation through its Berlin office, maintaining communication with international importers and exhibition organisers, and supporting exporters in securing additional contracts and expanding the international presence of Egyptian products.