MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of State for Military Production Salah Gamblat held a meeting with the chairpersons of companies and units affiliated with the ministry to review performance indicators, business results and implementation rates during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year.

The meeting also assessed actual performance against approved budgets, examining production, revenue and profitability indicators for each company.

The meeting was held in implementation of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives to continue supporting national industry, deepen local manufacturing, localise modern technologies, improve economic performance and optimise the use of state resources and assets.

Gamblat stressed that the presidential directives provide a roadmap for the current phase, requiring intensified efforts to increase production rates, maximise the utilisation of available manufacturing capabilities and capacity, improve product quality, rationalise expenditure and achieve the highest possible economic returns.

These efforts support the government's objective of building a strong and competitive national industrial base.

He emphasised the importance of preparing realistic and achievable budgets based on an objective assessment of each company's actual capabilities and aligned with its production and operational targets. He also called for regular monitoring of production rates, costs, revenues and profits.

Gamblat stressed the need to ensure consistency and integration between planned budgets, actual production volumes, sales figures, and revenue and profit targets, so that financial data accurately reflects companies' economic and operational performance.

He noted that the current phase requires a clear vision, accurate figures and measurable results, in line with the directives of the political leadership and the objectives of the national strategy to build a strong economy and an advanced Egyptian industrial sector.

Gamblat explained that figures included in budgets and reports should go beyond numerical data to provide clear and properly interpreted indicators of actual performance, supported by sound methodologies and accurate calculations.

This would enable objective performance assessments, identify discrepancies between targets and actual results, determine their causes and establish appropriate corrective measures.

The meeting reviewed the main factors affecting business results and production costs, particularly the costs of raw materials and production inputs, depreciation rates and wage expenditure.

Participants examined the impact of each component on final product costs and profitability, while ensuring that these items were accurately calculated in accordance with the nature of each company's activities and production capabilities.

The meeting also reviewed business results and progress towards achieving targets, discussing ways to improve financial and production performance, maximise the utilisation of available production capacity and enhance resource management efficiency.

These efforts are aligned with Egypt's industrial development strategy and aim to strengthen the contribution of military production companies to the national economy.

Gamblat highlighted the importance of introducing new industries across affiliated companies and diversifying their production activities in line with current requirements and domestic market needs.

He stressed that industrial expansion plans must be based on rigorous economic and technical feasibility studies to ensure genuine added value and enhance economic returns, in line with the government's objectives of deepening local manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.

The Minister of State for Military Production directed affiliated companies to explore opportunities to localise advanced technologies and maximise the utilisation of their existing infrastructure and technical and technological capabilities.

He also emphasised the importance of continuously optimising the use and management of available resources within each entity, investing in human capital and empowering skilled professionals.

These measures are in line with presidential directives to promote merit based on objective criteria and ensure institutional efficiency by fostering a culture of critical assessment and self-review, alongside continuous and objective performance evaluations.