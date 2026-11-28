Makkah Defence Coalition Vows To Step Up Efforts To Bolster Saudi Arabia's Security
Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed the security situation in the region and reiterated their commitment to jointly working toward strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and upholding the principles and objectives of the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence, according to a joint statement issued following the Committee's second regular meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan.
The three countries said they were satisfied with the progress made in establishing the coalition's General Secretariat in Saudi Arabia and the commencement of its operations, as well as its role in supporting institutional action and reinforcing synchronization among the parties.
They reemphasized their commitment to bolstering cooperation in the defence industries and jointly developing technology, training and capacity-building.
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