MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Strategic Political and Defence Committee reiterated its vehement condemnation of the Houthi unabated attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming Pakistan and Turkiye's resolve to substantially continue and ramp up efforts to support Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its security. The Committee was established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence.

Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed the security situation in the region and reiterated their commitment to jointly working toward strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and upholding the principles and objectives of the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence, according to a joint statement issued following the Committee's second regular meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The three countries said they were satisfied with the progress made in establishing the coalition's General Secretariat in Saudi Arabia and the commencement of its operations, as well as its role in supporting institutional action and reinforcing synchronization among the parties.

They reemphasized their commitment to bolstering cooperation in the defence industries and jointly developing technology, training and capacity-building.