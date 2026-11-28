MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than 1,000 manufacturing companies in Oman are positioned to expand their regional footprint and boost Omani exports to Qatar, according to a trade official.

Building on the presence of over 400 Omani products already stocked across LuLu Hypermarket branches in Qatar, officials plan to launch bilateral meetings between Omani exporters and Qatari importers to widen market access.

Zahra al-Siyabi, head of the Oman Commercial Office in Qatar, told Gulf Times that Qatar's large consumer base and supportive market environment are driving efforts to bring more Omani goods into the country.

“We are very interested in seeing more Omani products in the Qatari market, given the country's large population. Qatar is also highly supportive of expanding the presence of Omani products,” she explained.

“We have more than 1,000 manufacturers in Oman, each offering distinct products,” al-Siyabi said, adding that the extent of the diversity gives the country a strong base to broaden its presence in regional markets.

Through upcoming bilateral collaborations, al-Siyabi expects increased Omani shipments to Qatar across food, beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and metal products.

“And this will encourage us to expand our product range and begin holding bilateral meetings between Omani exporters and Qatari importers,” she pointed out.

Al-Siyabi explained that the Doha showcase aims to introduce new Omani goods to Qatari shoppers and help more manufacturers enter the local retail market.

She further noted that Omani products stand out in an increasingly competitive retail environment because they comply with all local, regional, and international requirements.

“Omani products are manufactured to high standards and meet all applicable requirements, whether regional, local, or international,” al-Siyabi emphasised.

She stated that government backing and the commitment of Omani business owners to avoid low-quality production have enabled these goods to compete across the GCC, Asia, and Europe.

Al-Siyabi highlighted two government-backed certification programmes that reinforce buyer confidence: the Omani Quality Mark and the GCC Quality Mark.

She noted that Omani manufacturers are keen to obtain the national quality mark, while the GCC certification helps their products expand into neighbouring Gulf markets.

“I also invite Qatari businesses and importers to explore Oman's market and discover more of what the country has to offer,” al-Siyabi said.

She added that direct meetings between exporters and importers will allow both sides to explore further trade opportunities and expand Omani product access across Qatar.

bilateral meetings Oman Commercial Office in Qatar Omani products