MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayan Investment, the wholly owned investment subsidiary of AlRayan Bank, has announced the appointment of Akber Khan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

As CIO, Khan will lead ARI's investment strategy and investment management activities, working closely with newly appointed CEO, Bryan Crawford, to further develop the firm's investment capabilities and offering.

Khan, who has served as acting CEO since mid-2023, brings 27 years of international investment experience. His leadership has established ARI as a highly respected investment manager across the region, recognised for its strong investment performance, innovative Shariah-compliant solutions and exceptional client service.

Under Khan's leadership, ARI has launched landmark investment products including the AlRayan GCC Fund and AlRayan Qatar ETF, becoming the leading Qatari asset manager.

He also led the firm's financial advisory activities, personally leading significant transactions involving Baladna and Estithmar Holding, as well as ARI's role as Joint Lead Manager on the State of Qatar's landmark sovereign sukuk issuance.

Crawford said, "Akber has made an exceptional contribution to ARI over the past 17 years, building a highly respected asset management business and providing strong leadership as Acting CEO. His investment expertise, market knowledge and standing within Qatar's financial community are invaluable to the firm. I am delighted to have him alongside me as CIO as we build on ARI's strong foundations and pursue the opportunities ahead."

Khan said, "I am proud of the business we have built, the reputation we have established and the trust we have earned from our clients over the years. This is an exciting new chapter for ARI, and I look forward to working closely with Bryan and the wider team to build on these foundations. Our focus will remain on disciplined investment management, identifying compelling opportunities and delivering strong long-term outcomes for our clients."

Established in 2007, AlRayan Investment is a wholly owned subsidiary of AlRayan Bank. It is authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), licensed by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and overseen by its own Shariah Supervisory Board.

The firm provides Shariah-compliant asset management, investment banking, and financial advisory services, including sukuk and equity capital markets advisory, to institutional, corporate and private clients, and manages the AlRayan GCC Fund and the Al Rayan Qatar ETF (QATR).

Al Rayan Investment sovereign sukuk issuance QATR QFCRA