MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) recently hosted a business luncheon in honour of Adrien Dolimont, Minister-President of the Government of Wallonia in the Kingdom of Belgium.

The luncheon also honoured Pascale Van Damme, president of the Royal Belgian Football Association, along with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of Belgian ambassador Eugène Crijns.

QBA board members Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani and Saud Omar al-Mana, including QBA members Ashraf Abu Issa, Sheikh Turki bin Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, and Hakan Ozdemir, as well as a number of representatives of Qatari institutions and QBA general manager Sarah Abdallah attended the luncheon.

The meeting comes as part of QBA's efforts to strengthen economic and investment ties between the Qatari private sector and its counterparts around the world, open new horizons for cooperation with the Belgian business community, and capitalise on the economic and investment potential of both countries.

Discussions covered prospects for developing trade and investment relations between Qatar and Belgium, and explored opportunities for partnerships between Qatari and Belgian companies in a range of sectors of mutual interest, like energy, advanced industries, technology, logistics, healthcare, tourism and the sports economy, as well as opportunities for cooperation in innovation, sustainability and knowledge transfer.

Dolimont underlined the importance of his visit to the QBA and his meeting with representatives of the country's leading economic groups, noting that direct engagement between the two business communities is a cornerstone for developing economic relations between the two countries and exploring new opportunities for investment and joint cooperation.

He expressed his aspiration to strengthen the presence of Belgian companies in the Qatari market and attract more Qatari investment to Belgium, particularly to the Wallonia region, which boasts advanced economic, industrial and technological capabilities and offers promising opportunities for international investors in a number of vital sectors.

Dolimont highlighted Wallonia's strengths in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, engineering, aviation and aerospace, logistics and clean energy, stressing the importance of finding synergies between Belgian expertise and the investment capabilities of the Qatari private sector.

He also extended an invitation to members of the Qatari Businessmen Association to visit Belgium to see first-hand the investment opportunities available and hold direct meetings with Belgian economic institutions and companies, to help shape joint projects and establish long-term economic partnerships.

Sheikh Nawaf stressed on the importance of developing economic relations between Qatar and Belgium, noting that the close ties between the two countries provide a solid foundation for elevating cooperation between their business communities.

Sheikh Nawaf said,“Qatari-Belgian relations are built on a history of fruitful cooperation, particularly in energy, trade and investment. However, we believe there is significant potential that has yet to be fully tapped, especially in light of the economic transformation Qatar is undergoing, which aims to strengthen the role of the private sector, diversify sources of growth and develop knowledge- and technology-based industries.”

He added:“At the Qatari Businessmen Association, we look forward to moving our economic relations with Belgium beyond traditional trade exchanges to the level of strategic partnerships and joint investments, enabling Qatari companies to benefit from Belgian industrial and technological expertise, while allowing Belgian companies to benefit from Qatar's advanced investment environment and its strategic location as a gateway to Gulf and Middle Eastern markets.”

Al-Mana pointed to the importance of encouraging Belgian companies to establish productive and industrial projects in Qatar in partnership with the local private sector, affirming that localising technology and industrial know-how is one of the key pathways to enhancing the competitiveness of the Qatari economy and increasing local added value.

He said,“We are interested in cooperating with Belgian companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises with specialised technological expertise, which can find in Qatari business groups partners capable of supporting their expansion in the region, whether through direct investment, joint ventures or the development of regional hubs for their services and products.”

Al-Mana affirmed that the QBA, which brings together the country's largest economic groups, is keen to provide direct channels of communication between investors on both sides, follow up on promising investment opportunities, and work to turn business meetings into tangible projects and partnerships that serve mutual interests.

With the participation of the President of the Royal Belgian Football Association, the sports economy emerged as one of the promising areas for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly given Qatar's international standing in hosting major sporting events and Belgium's distinguished expertise in football development and the management of clubs and sports academies.

The cooperation agreement signed by the Qatar Football Association and the Royal Belgian Football Association in December 2025 marks an important step towards expanding sports cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the two countries, paving the way for further initiatives with economic and investment dimensions.

Qatar and Belgium enjoy excellent economic and trade relations, with bilateral trade reaching approximately QR4.6bn in 2024, amid shared aspirations to increase trade exchange and diversify areas of cooperation and mutual investment.

The energy sector is one of the main pillars of economic relations between the two countries, with Qatar playing an important role in supplying the Belgian market with liquefied natural gas through the Zeebrugge terminal, one of the main gateways for natural gas supplies to European markets.

QBA investment economic relations knowledge transfer