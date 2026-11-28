Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Two Ballistic Missiles Launched Toward Saudi Arabia's Southern Region: Coaltion
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed.
Official Spokesperson of the Coalition Major General Turki Al Malki stated that air defenses intercepted and destroyed the two ballistic missile.
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