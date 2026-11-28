MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it had engaged and destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile bound for Al Shuqayq in Saudi Arabia, noting that no civilian casualties were reported from falling debris.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said the attempted targeting of civilians and civilian assets would be met with a response.

Earlier Saturday, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles heading toward Saudi Arabia's southern region.