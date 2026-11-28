MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host "Doha Forum: Youth Edition 2026" on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 2-3, 2026, organized by QatarDebate Center and Doha Forum in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, at Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

The forum will bring together around 150 young leaders from 108 countries to engage in dialogue and interact with a distinguished group of international experts and specialists, examine key global challenges, and explore their role in shaping future visions and policies. Participants come from diverse cultural backgrounds, which will enrich the discussions and broaden the exchange of perspectives on global issues.

Held under the theme "Redefining Global Trust," this year's edition addresses four main pillars: geopolitics, technological transformation, global economic shifts, and international governance. Through dialogue and interactive sessions, alongside dedicated roundtables, participants will exchange perspectives to develop actionable recommendations to address these challenges.

Commenting on this occasion, Fatma Al Theyab, Head of Partnerships at QatarDebate Center, said: "Doha Forum: Youth Edition represents an exceptional platform to translate QatarDebate Center's vision of empowering young minds and equipping them with the tools of effective dialogue and critical thinking, by giving them the opportunity to discuss pivotal issues alongside leading experts and policymakers."

She added: "We selected the theme 'Redefining Global Trust' for the Youth Edition as an extension of the main Doha Forum's theme, reaffirming the importance of engaging youth in dialogue on the issues that shape the future of the world. Through our partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, we are keen to provide a space for young people to share their vision, discuss international challenges, and contribute to formulating practical recommendations that enhance international trust and cooperation."

QatarDebate Center will inaugurate the forum on Wednesday, 2 December, with a welcome address, followed by a series of dialogue and interactive sessions.

Thursday, 3 December will open with the official opening ceremony, followed by a special high-level conversation. The sessions will feature a number of international experts and influential figures, including Obada Diab, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Executive Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria; Rashid Al Mohannadi, Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs; Nora Marzoqa, Harvard alumna, researcher at the University of Oxford, founder of the Global Primary Care Department, and CEO of TAQDM; Jenifer Vaughan, Chief of External Affairs at International Crisis Group; and Dr. Noha Aboueldahab, Assistant Professor of International Law at Georgetown University in Qatar, as well as other prominent voices.

The forum will be accompanied by an exhibition showcasing the main pillars of Doha Forum, allowing participants and visitors to explore its key topics and the issues it addresses. The exhibition will also feature a presentation introducing an initiative scheduled to be launched during the forum, outlining its objectives and pillars, and highlighting its role in fostering collaboration and youth engagement.

The forum paves the way for launching joint initiatives that bring together young participants from diverse cultural backgrounds, foster collaboration among them, and help turn their ideas and visions into practical steps.

The sessions are complemented by dedicated roundtables aimed at discussing global issues and formulating practical, actionable recommendations.

The outcomes will be submitted to the main Doha Forum, allowing participants' insights to contribute to addressing international challenges from multiple perspectives.

Participants in the Youth Edition will also attend the main Doha Forum to continue the dialogue, engage with experts and policymakers, and contribute to discussions on global issues.

Launched in 2018, "Doha Forum: Youth Edition" continues to cement its position as a platform that brings together the perspectives of youth, experts, and policymakers, enhancing the contribution of younger generations in shaping discussions about the future of the world.

The forum also embodies QatarDebate Center's mission to cultivate a culture of dialogue and debate as tools for intellectual empowerment and active participation.

