MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) set the tone for an electrifying weekend as the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 got under way on Friday 27 November. With two Formula 1 practice sessions, FIA Formula 2 action and a full programme of off track activities, Family Friday created a lively atmosphere for fans of all ages. Younger fans enjoyed free General Admission on Family Friday, alongside the Kids' Corner activities and the hands-on STEM workshop in the Fan Zone which was buzzing as attendees explored racing inspired challenges, the Arcade Room, the Cultural Village, the sensory room, food stands and merchandise.

The track action roared into life with the FIA Formula 2 practice session, where Martinius Stenshorne from Rodin Motorsport set the pace with a lap of 1:38.030. Trident's John Bennett Trident was just 0.115 seconds behind in second, with Dino Beganovic from DAMS Lucas Oil in third, 0.204 seconds off the top spot.

The first FORMULA 1 session of the weekend, Practice 1, took to the circuit as dusk settled over LIC. Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes topped the timesheets with a blistering 1:23.217, 0.507 seconds clear of team mate George Russell, with Isack Hadjar of Red Bull Racing coming third, 0.661 seconds off the pace. It was a Mercedes one two, and Antonelli also completed the most laps of the session reaching a total of 31. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri followed in fourth and fifth, separated by just 0.010 seconds, with Max Verstappen sixth.

The FIA Formula 2 Championship saw its qualifying session follow suit. The evening session proved even more competitive than the practice, as Ugo Ugochukwu from Van Amersfoort Racing secured pole position with a lap time of 1:35.818. MP Motorsport's Gabriele Mini qualified second, just 0.044 seconds behind, while Rodin Motorsport's Alexander Dunne rounded out the top three with a time of 1:35.969, 0.151 seconds off pole.

With LIC's signature night setting, FORMULA 1 Practice 2 got under way, with Kimi Antonelli from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team topping the timesheets in 1:23.077, ahead of team-mate George Russell (Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team) and Lando Norris (McLaren Mastercard F1 Team). Mercedes locked out the front row of the timesheet, with the top five covered by just half a second. The evening continued with a Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk and Track Tour, and F1 Experiences Champions Club guests enjoyed a Grid Walk with a photo opportunity alongside the Formula 1 World Championship trophy.

Off track, the Fan Forums were a sensation, putting fans face to face with the stars of the grid. Audi's Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, in addition to Williams Racing's Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, who took part in cultural activities celebrating Qatar's heritage, including traditional misbaha-making. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also joined an interactive basketball shootout in front of the cheering crowd. The programme further welcomed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, as well as Cadillac's Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, before concluding with Williams Racing reserve driver Luke Browning. Team Principal interviews added an insider perspective, with Racing Bulls' Alan Permane and Haas' Ayao Komatsu joining the line up.

The entertainment then stepped up a notch on the Lusail Live Stage as UK electronic music duo Chase & Status delivered a high energy performance that kept the crowd on their feet and set the tone for the weekend ahead.

Saturday's schedule features FORMULA 1 Practice 3 and the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race, followed by Qualifying, which sets the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix. Circuit gates open at 15:00 and close at 22:00 on Saturday, with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad taking to the Lusail Live Stage. Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services run from Saturday 05:00 to 01:30 on Sunday, with complimentary shuttle services from Qatar University Metro Station to the circuit operating from 14:45 to 01:00 the next day.