MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Qatar Chamber has concluded its participation in the 12th edition of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2026, held over four days in Istanbul, Turkiye, with wide participation from companies and institutions operating across various sectors of the global halal industry.

Headed by Qatar Chamber Board Member Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohammed, the Chamber's delegation took part through a dedicated pavilion that provided seven Qatari companies with the opportunity to showcase their products and services and promote national products to visitors, investors, and corporate representatives from participating countries.

Dr. Al Mohammed affirmed that Qatar Chamber's participation in the summit and exhibition reflects its commitment to supporting the Qatari private sector, enabling national companies to promote their products and services in international markets, and strengthening their presence at global exhibitions and economic events.He noted that the participation of seven Qatari companies offered a valuable platform to highlight the quality and diversity of national products, build business relationships with participating enterprises and investors, and explore avenues for cooperation, partnerships, and access to new markets, particularly amid the growing global halal industry.

He added that the halal industry is no longer confined to the food sector, having expanded to encompass a broad spectrum of industries including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and finance. This expansion, he noted, unlocks promising trade and investment prospects for Qatari businesses and underscores the importance of their participation in such international platforms.

Dr. Al Mohammed stressed that Qatar Chamber will continue its efforts to support national enterprises, enhance their competitiveness, and open channels of communication with international markets, contributing to the diversification of economic activities and expanding the private sector's role in economic development.

On the sidelines of the summit, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohammed met at Qatar Chamber's pavilion with HE Mawlawi Shahabuddin Thaqib, Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries, explore opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the Qatari and Afghan private sectors, and identify potential trade and investment partnerships in sectors of mutual interest.

Dr. Al Mohammed also met with HE Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Yemen Mohammed Al-Ashwal. The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two sides.

For their part, the chairmen and representatives of the participating Qatari companies affirmed that the Chamber's support enabled national companies to showcase their products and services to a wide audience of visitors, investors, and corporate representatives from across the globe.

They pointed out that their participation provided an important opportunity to introduce and promote Qatari products in international markets, establish direct contacts with international companies, explore opportunities for trade and investment cooperation, and open new markets for national products.