MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar), in cooperation with the College of Law at Qatar University, recently organized a roundtable titled "The 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules: A Qatari Law Perspective" bringing together leading academics, arbitration practitioners and legal experts.

Following the revision of the ICC Arbitration Rules in June 2026, the event examined the practical implications for businesses, legal practitioners and arbitration users in Qatar, with a focus on procedural efficiency, flexibility and transparency, as well as their interaction with Qatari arbitration law.

Discussions covered major changes from the 2021 Rules, including the removal of the Terms of Reference, the introduction of an initial case management conference, early determination of claims and revised expedited procedures. Other topics included emergency arbitration, interim relief, disclosure requirements, arbitrator independence and impartiality, and the digitalization of proceedings.

The roundtable also addressed the implications of the revised Rules for businesses and legal practitioners, particularly when drafting arbitration agreements and reviewing arbitration clauses.

HE Secretary-General of ICC Qatar Sheikha Tamader Al-Thani said: "Studying how the 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules align with Qatari arbitration law is essential in providing businesses and legal practitioners with clear and predictable guidance. Through our partnership with the College of Law at Qatar University, we aimed to translate legal research on key amendments into practical insights for arbitration in Qatar."

Addressing the session, Professor of Commercial Law Dr. Nader Ibrahim highlighted the adoption of electronic communications as the default mode of interaction, noting that it reflects the evolution of international arbitration towards greater efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.

Sir William Blair Chair in Alternative Dispute Resolution Dr. Aaron Harmon said: "The replacement of the traditional Terms of Reference with enhanced case management procedures would streamline proceedings while enabling tribunals to identify and organize disputed issues at an early stage."

Clinical Lecturer of Law Dr. Charles Schnurman then described the introduction of Article 30 on Early Determination as a landmark development, noting that it empowers tribunals to dismiss manifestly unmeritorious claims, defenses or issues at an early stage while safeguarding due process.

Counsel at Crowell & Moring LLP Matthew Williams said: "The choice of arbitration procedure should be driven by the complexity of the dispute and the parties' readiness, rather than simply by its value or the promise of speed. With respect to emergency relief, the 2026 rule changes have increased the potential value of the emergency relief process to parties, while local courts should not be forgotten and still play a critical role in obtaining interim relief."

Assistant Professor of Law and Head of the Legal Skills Department Dr. Sara Hamad Al Qarah said: "Collaboration between academia and legal practitioners is essential to advancing arbitration practice and supporting its continued development in Qatar."

The roundtable reaffirmed ICC Qatar's commitment to promoting awareness of developments in international arbitration, supporting the legal and business communities, and strengthening Qatar's position as a regional hub for dispute resolution.