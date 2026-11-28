MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In a new organizational achievement reflecting its commitment to developing professional competencies and enhancing the quality of healthcare services, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has received accreditation from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) as a provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activities for healthcare practitioners across various health professions, after fulfilling the accreditation standards and requirements approved by the Ministry.

The accreditation, effective from November 1, 2026 until October 31, 2031, confirms that PHCC has fulfilled the standards and requirements necessary to provide CME and CPD activities. This further strengthens PHCC's role in supporting continuous learning and providing evidence-based training and professional development programs aligned with professional best practices.

This achievement reaffirms the importance of investing in human capital as a fundamental pillar in advancing the primary healthcare system, strengthening the capabilities of healthcare professionals and enabling them to keep abreast of scientific and professional developments, ultimately contributing to more effective healthcare practices and higher-quality services.

In a statement, PHCC said it places significant emphasis on CPD programs, reflecting its commitment to identifying employees' training needs and aligning them with healthcare service requirements, with a focus on delivering safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.

It added that the accreditation also represents an important step in strengthening the education, training and professional development system within PHCC and expanding learning and development opportunities across different healthcare specialties and professions. This contributes to building a workforce with greater competence, knowledge and capacity to respond effectively to the demands of healthcare practice.

The PHCC pointed out that this accreditation recognizes the efforts of PHCC and its workforce and further strengthens its journey towards organizational excellence and the achievement of the best health outcomes for all members of the community in the State of Qatar.