MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a telephone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation HE Sergey Lavrov, during which the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to further enhance them.

They also explored the latest regional developments, particularly the diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate and strengthen the region's security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of navigation and paves way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.